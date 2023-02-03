Kaley Rohanna scored her 1,000th career point and in the process helped Waynesburg Central’s girls basketball team clinch its second consecutive section championship Thursday night.
The Lady Raiders knocked off visiting Yough, 48-40, to secure at least a share of first place in Section 4-AAA as Rohanna racked up a game-high 20 points.
Peyton Cowell followed with 11 points and Josie Horne added 10 points for Waynesburg (7-1, 17-2).
Rohanna, only a junior, made two free throws in the fourth quarter to give her 1,001 career points. She made five two-point field goals, one 3-pointer and was seven of nine from the foul line.
“It’s been such an honor to be a small part of this achievement that Kaley reached tonight,” said coach Chris Minerd, Waynesburg’s athletic director and former California head coach who took over the reins of the Lady Raiders when Dave Sarra stepped down after last season.
“In my career we usually aren’t talking about someone’s 1,000 points until they are a senior. For her to accomplish this her junior year is amazing. I’m honored to be her coach, and the girls on this team have a great respect for her.”
Minerd admitted seeing Rohanna help Waynesburg win its first section title since 1986 and reach the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA tournament for the first time during the 2021-22 season was a key reason he took the job.
“I will not lie, watching her play last year gave me the fire to want to coach again,” Minerd said. “To have a player as reliable and dependable as she is makes my job fun. I can’t wait to see where she ends up (in career points) when it’s all said and done.
“One of the great things about Kaley is that she not only is a great player but she is a great person off the court.”
Yough (5-3, 10-9) was led by Mikalah Chewning and Laney Gerdich with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
The Lady Cougars put up a good fight but remain in a tie with South Park for second place.
Waynesburg led 10-8 after the first quarter and 16-15 at halftime before opening up a 31-24 advantage in the third quarter. The Lady Raiders outscored Yough 17-16 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
Uniontown 36, Ringgold 33 — The Lady Raiders rode a strong defensive effort to their second straight win.
Emily Myers led the way with 11 points for Uniontown (2-9, 3-17). Jersey Greer had 10 points and Geelece Ingram chipped in with eight points.
The Lady Raiders forced several key turnovers to help them maintain their lead in the fourth quarter with Ingram and A’kira Dade each coming up with a steal and a layup.
Angelina Massey tallied a game-high 13 points and Abbey Whaley added 10 points for the Lady Rams (2-8, 4-15) who missed a potential tying 3-pointer late in the game.
Latrobe 65, Albert Gallatin 46 — The Lady Colonials saw their quest for a playoff spot in rugged Section 3-AAAAA end with a loss to the visiting Wildcats.
Elle Snyder scored 22 points for Latrobe (5-5, 13-7) which clinched fourth place with the win. Josie Staigis and Carly Beck added 14 and 12 points.
The Wildcats went up 17-6 in the first quarter and led 33-20 at halftime and 47-29 after three quarters.
Mya Glisan led Albert Gallatin (3-8, 9-11) with 16 points and Courtlyn Turner contributed 14 points.
Belle Vernon 53, Laurel Highlands 45 — The Lady Leopards fought off the visiting Lady Mustangs to clinch at least a tie for second place and keep their Section 3-AAAA title hopes alive.
Jenna Dawson led Belle Vernon (10-1, 14-6) with 17 points and Farah Reader added 13 points and six rebounds. Kenzi Seliga had nine points and four assists and Tessa Rodreguez totaled eight points, five assists and three steals.
Miyah Harris tallied a game-high 21 points for fourth-place Laurel Highlands (5-5, 10-10) which has already earned its first WPIAL playoff berth since 2016 under first-year coach Stewart Davis. LH participated in the WPIAL’s open tournament during the coronavirus pandemic season in 2021.
The Lady Mustangs led 14-12 after the first quarter but Belle Vernon pulled even at 27-27 by halftime and surged ahead to stay with a 14-6 advantage in the third quarter.
Geibel Catholic 44, Mapletown 31 — The Lady Gators clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2017 with a Section 2-A win over the visiting Lady Maples.
Freshman Emma Larkin, the WPIAL’s third-leading scorer, paced fourth-place Geibel (4-4, 10-10) with a game-high 24 points.
Treslee Weston scored eight points for Mapletown (2-6, 6-12) which saw its hopes of reaching the postseason for a third straight year come to an end.
The Lady Gators led 12-4, 25-11 and 34-20 at the quarter breaks.
Charleroi 48, South Park 43 — Bella Carroto led all scorers with 23 points as the Lady Cougars earned a key Section 4-AAA victory over the visiting Lady Eagles.
The win pulls fourth-place Charleroi (4-4, 9-8) within one game of the third-place Lady Eagles (5-3, 9-11) and gives it a one-game lead over fifth-place McGuffey for the final playoff spot in the section.
Haley Bennett had 14 points for South Park which also got 13 points from Maddie Graham.
McGuffey 45, Brownsville 42 — The Lady Highlanders fended off a gallant effort by the host Lady Falcons for a Section 4-AAA win in overtime.
Lex Ewing scored 20 points to lead McGuffey (3-5, 13-7) which kept its playoff hopes alive.
The Lady Highlanders jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the first quarter but Brownsville (0-8, 5-13) battled back to take a 22-20 halftime advantage and was up 32-27 after three.
McGuffey tied it with a 13-8 edge in the fourth quarter and outscored the hosts 5-2 in overtime.
Freshmen Ava Clark and Skyler Gates led the way for the Lady Falcons with 19 and 17 points, respectively.
California 52, Bentworth 48 — Rakiyah Porter scored a game-high 23 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and the playoff-bound Lady Trojans held off the host Lady Bearcats in a Section 4-AA battle.
California (7-3, 10-9) led 16-10 after the first quarter before Bentworth (2-9, 4-15) rallied to take a 26-24 halftime advantage. The third-place Lady Trojans surged back into the lead, 41-33, with a 17-7 edge in the third quarter and hung on from there.
Amber Sallee rained in five 3-pointers and led the Lady Bearcats with 21 points.
Shady Side Academy 63, Mount Pleasant 38 — Maggie Spell had 32 points and Karis Thomas added 19 as first-place Shady Side Academy (8-0, 16-2) triumphed over the host Lady Vikings in a Section 3-AAA game.
Mount Pleasant hung tough most of the night, trailing 9-6, 22-13 and 42-28 at the breaks before being outscored 21-10 in the fourth quarter.
Tiffany Zelmore, the WPIAL’s second-leading scoring, poured in 28 points for the fourth-place Lady Vikings (4-4, 13-7) who can clinch a playoff spot with a win at last-place Ligonier Valley on Monday.
Washington 44, Carmichaels 14 — The first-place Lady Prexies limited the fourth-place Lady Mikes to single digits in every quarter to earn a Section 4-AA win.
Olivia Woods had 22 points for host Washington (10-0, 15-4) which also got 10 points from Kaprice Johnson.
Kendall Ellsworth and Sophia Zalar each scored six points for playoff-bound Carmichaels (5-5, 7-13). Macie Kraynak had the Lady Mikes’ other two points.
Chartiers-Houston 51, Frazier 28 — Ava Capozzoli scored 17 points as the second-place Lady Bucs beat the host Lady Commodores in a Section 4-AA game.
Chartiers-Houston led 8-5, 23-13 and 35-25 at the quarter breaks before outscoring the hosts 16-3 in the fourth to pull away.
Kaydan Buckingham had 12 points for the Lady Bucs (9-2, 13-7).
Allie Yauch scored eight points for Frazier (2-8, 5-13).
West Mifflin 68, Southmoreland 27 — The Lady Titans rolled past the visiting Lady Scotties in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Emily Beck scored 19 points and was followed by Tori Carr (14) and Savaughn Wimbs (10) for West Mifflin (7-3, 10-8) which led 25-7 after the first quarter.
Regan Carson led Southmoreland (0-10, 1-19) with 11 points.
