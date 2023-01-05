Lexi Six hit three 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 26 points to help West Greene knock off visiting Avella, 68-63, in a key Section 2-A girls basketball battle on Wednesday.
Kasie Meek followed with 17 points and Taylor Karvan added 11 as the Lady Pioneers (2-0, 5-4), under first-year coach Austin Crouse, seized control of first place.
Monessen and Avella were seen as the biggest threats to West Greene in its attempt to win a seventh consecutive section championship but the Lady Pioneers opened section play with victories over both teams at home. West Greene also extended its section winning streak to 73 games.
West Greene raced out to a 20-12 lead in the first quarter but the Lady Eagles (0-1, 5-5) fought back in the second to forge a 33-33 halftime tie.
Six scored 11 points in the third quarter as the Lady Pioneers inched ahead 51-50. West Greene outscored Avella 17-13 in the final frame to secure the win.
Kendra Tharp chipped in with nine points for West Greene.
Syd Strope scored 19 points for the Lady Eagles who also got 14 points from Ava Frank, 13 from Hanna Brownlee and nine from Katie Dryer.
West Greene 58, California 54 -- Lane Allison rang up a game-high 33 points as the Pioneers fought off California in the Section 2-A opener for both teams.
West Greene entered the game with a 1-8 overall record with a majority of those games against teams in higher classifications but are now 2-0 against other Class A squads.
Coach Jim Romanus's Pioneers (1-0, 2-8) led 12-8 after the first quarter and 27-18 at halftime. The Trojans (0-1, 4-6) outscored the hosts 14-13 in the third and 22-18 in the fourth but it wasn't enough to overcome the nine-point halftime deficit.
Parker Burns chipped in with 10 points for West Greene.
Vinny Manzella made four 3-pointers in scoring 18 points to lead California. Cole Wolpink (12) and Aidan Lowden (10) also hit double figures for the Trojans.
