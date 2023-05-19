Brynn Charnesky started the rally with a triple and ended it was a fly ball that resulted in an error as Southmoreland erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a stunning 15-14 walk-off win over Yough in a WPIAL Class AAA softball quarterfinal battle Thursday.
The seventh-seeded Lady Cougars plated five runs in the top of the seventh to turn a slim 9-8 lead into a seemingly comfortable 14-8 advantage but the Lady Scotties came storming back.
Maddie Brown followed Charnesky’s triple with an RBI single, Brooke McBeth walked and one out later Makayla Etling blasted a three-run homer to make it 14-12.
Amarah McCutchen kept the rally going by drawing a walk. After a fly out Southmoreland was down to its final out but Gwen Basinger smacked a run-scoring double and Kaylee Doppelheuer followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 14-14. Charnesky, in her second at bat of the frame, hit a fly ball that was mishandled, allowinig Doppelheuer to sprint home with the winning run.
Coach Todd Bunner’s second-seeded Lady Scotties (15-2) advance to the semifinals where they will face No. 3 Waynesburg Central at a day, time and site to be determined.
Etling also had two triples and a single in addition to her home run, Brown had three hits, Taylor Doppelheuer homered and singled and Basinger had two hits for Southmoreland which also got a double from McBeth.
Yough (10-5) out-hit the Lady Scotties 21-14, with McKenzie Pritts, who homered and singled three times, and Katie Proctor, who had four singles, leading the way. The Lady Cougars also got home runs from Adoria Waldier, who had three hits, and Kaylin Ritenour, who had two hits.
Makayla Spoonhoward, losing pitcher Sidney Bergman and Madi Horvat each also had two hits for the Lady Cougars.
Zoey Murphy earned the win in relief of starting pitcher Brown.
Carmichaels 13, Leechburg 3 — Carlee Roberts doubled three times while driving in two runs and scoring twice as the second-seeded Lady Mikes remained unbeaten with a six-inning win over the Blue Devils in a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal game at Gateway High School.
Carmichaels (17-0) advances to the semifinals where it will meet third-seeded Frazier with he day, site and time to be determined.
Leechburg (11-8) losing pitcher Anna Cibik allow a run in the first and six in the second but Ava Ferretti delivered a three-run triple in the top of the third to cut the lead to 7-3.
The Lady Mikes were relentless, though, though adding single runs in the bottom of the third and fourth, three in fifth and one in the bottom of the sixth to invoke the mercy rule.
Winning pitcher Bailey Barnyak allowed three runs on three hits with four walks and 14 strikeouts.
Sophia Zalar had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs, and Kaitlyn Waggett and Ali Jacobs both doubled and singled for Carmicahels. Waggett also scored three runs and Jacobs had two RBIs.
The Lady Mikes also got two hits and three runs from Megan Voithofer and two hits from Ashton Batis.
Waynesburg Central 3, Ligonier Valley 2 – Emma Zehner’s three-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead and winning pitcher Kendall Lemley made it stand up as the third-seeded Lady Raiders rallied past No. 11 Ligonier Vally in a WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinal game at West Mifflin High School.
Cheyenne Piper was the tough-luck loser for Ligonier Valley (9-8). She struck out 12 and had two hits and an RBI at the plate.
Abby Davis and Gina Tedrow also doubled for Waynesburg (16-3). Lemley surrendered two runs on six hits with five strikeouts.
The Lady Raiders will meet No. 2 Southmoreland in the semifinals.
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Charleroi 3 — Erica Rodriguez hit a two-run double in a three-run seventh inning that lifted the Lady Centurions to a Class AA quarterfinal win over the Lady Cougars in a WPIAL Class AA quarterfinal game.
Fifth-seeded Greensburg Central (13-2) trailed 2-1 after six innings before surging to a 4-2 lead in its final at bat with Abby Dei adding an RBI single.
Fourth-seeded Charleroi (16-3) got within one on Maddy Lancy’s solo home run in the bottom of the seventh but winning pitcher Emma Henry held the fort from there.
Rodriguez had two hits and three RBIs and Delanie Kuhns tripled for the Lady Centurions who also got three hits from Grace Kindel.. Emma Henry was the winning pitcher.
McKenna DeUnger hit an inside-the-park home run for the Lady Cougars. Sofia Celaschi, who struck out 13, was the losing pitcher.
High school baseball
Yough 12, Keystone Oaks 2 — Gavin Roebuck homered, doubled and knocked in four runs as the third-seeded Cougars romped over No. 14 Keystone Oaks in a six-inning WPIAL Class AAA first-round game at Norwin High School.
Yough advances to the quarterfinals where it will face No. 6 Neshannock at a day, site and time to be determined.
Winning pitcher Carson Pasinski gave up one earned run in 5 1/3 innings and hit a two-run single for the Cougars (16-5) who also got three hits, including a double, from James Shoman and two hits and two RBIs from both Matt Sanner and Blake Uhlander. Zander Aird also drove in a pair of runs.
Jack Hrivnak doubled and singled for the Golden Eagles (4-14). Jake LaPorte was the losing pitcher.
Riverview 7, Charleroi 2 — Enzo Lio pitched a strong game and Ben Hower finished up as the 10th-seeded Raiders beat the seventh-seeded Cougars in a WPIAL Class AA first-round game at Gateway High School.
Lio allowed two runs on six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings before being relieved by Hower, who got the final four outs for Riverview (10-7). Luke Migely and Jack Loughren each hit a two-run double.
Losing pitcher Ben Shields had a run-scoring double and an RBI single for Charleroi. Kaden Woods gave up two runs in 5 2/3 inning in relief of Shields.
East Allegheny 6, Waynesburg Central 0 — The fourth-seeded Wildcats broke open a pitchers’ duel with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth to pull away for a WPIAL Class AAA first-round win over the 13th-seeded Raiders at Boyce Mayview Park.
Michael Cahill threw a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts to earn the win for East Allegheny (13-5) which got doubles from Chance Odoski and Ryan Kirk and a run-scoring single by Joe Connors.
Losing pitcher Mason Sitalski and Braden Benke each singled to account for the two hits for Waynesburg (9-7)).
South Side Beaver 8, Bentworth 3 — Tristan Shuman had three hits and two RBIs as fifth-seeded South Side Beaver triumphed over 12th-seeded Bentworth in a WPIAL Class AA first-round game at Burkett Park.
Alex Arrigo hit a pair of doubles, Josh Lytle also doubled and Carter Wilson had three RBIs for South Side (15-4). Winning pitcher Luke McCoy gave up one hit with eight strikeouts before leaving with a shutout after five innings.
Benjamin Hays had two hits and John Scott had two RBIs for the Bearcats (9-10). Landon Urcho was the losing pitcher.
