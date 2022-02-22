A slow start to each half was costly for Mapletown which suffered a 45-37 loss to St. Joseph in a WPIAL Class A girls basketball first-round playoff game at Gateway High School on Monday.
The Lady Spartans jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter, the Lady Maples fought back to within 24-20 by halftime but St. Joseph pushed the gap out to 36-27 by the end of the third quarter and held on from there.
Julie Spinelli led St. Joseph (8-14) with 18 points.
Taylor Dusenberry scored a game-high 22 points in her final game for Mapletown (11-10). Krista Wilson contributed seven points.
Mapletown was the eighth seed and was supposed to host No. 9 St. Joseph but the Maples’ facility was deemed too small so the game was moved to Monroeville.
“Playing at home would’ve made a big difference I believe,” Lady Maples coach Kaitlyn Novak said. “They were only 30 minutes from the school and they had a huge student section there. It was a rough atmosphere in the first quarter for those girls to get used to. It was like a home game for them.
“We started off a little bit slow but then we got into a rhythm. Their size was definitely a factor. We still rebounded pretty well against them. We missed seven foul shots and that was big. We missed some layups, too, but we broke the press well, we handled the pressure fine. They ended up having to go back into a 2-3 (zone) for like half the game.”
Mapletown was outscored 12-7 in the crucial third quarter.
“The third quarter is where we have struggled all year for some reason,” Novak said. “We come out soft and allow teams to go on a little bit of a run and dig ourselves a hole.”
Despite the loss, Novak was happy with the Lady Maples’ season.
“From the start of the year to now, every single person has shown improvement,” Novak said. “Games one, two and three, our freshmen were afraid to even put the ball on the floor and they wouldn’t shoot the ball at all. Now we have them shooting, their shots are a lot better and we actually have them driving to the hoop.
“We have small numbers and that’s always going to be the issue but I think next year, with the group of girls coming up, it’s going to be another successful season. Obviously, we’re losing Taylor and that does hurt because she’s been a huge asset and difference-maker in this program from her freshman year until now. Finding someone to handle the ball will be our biggest challenge.”
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 53, Frazier 13 -- The top-seeded Lady Chargers defeated visiting Frazier in a WPIAL Class AA first-round playoff game.
OLSH (19-4) led 17-4, 33-8 and 49-10 at the quarter breaks.
Kaleigh Costantino and Kyleigh Nage paced the Lady Chargers with 11 and nine points, respectively.
Eliza Newcomer accounted for all but three of the Lady Commodores’ points with 10.
Frazier, which beat Carmichaels in the preliminary round, 50-42, ends its season with an 8-15 record.
Calvary Chapel Christian 39, Trinity Christian 24 -- Only two players scored for the Lady Lions but that was enough to lead them past Trinity Christian in a SWPAA quarterfinal playoff game.
Hannah Cramer tossed in a game-high 22 points for Calvary Chapel and Emma Shashura added 17 points.
The Lady Lions advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals against Neighborhood Academy at Beaver Country Christian School.
Calvary Chapel led 13-8 after the first quarter, 21-18 at halftime and 31-22 after three periods.
Cate Harke led Trinity Christian with nine points.
Boys basketball
Aliquippa 71, Waynesburg Central 41 -- The second-seeded Quips gradually pulled away from the Raiders to earn a WPIAL Class AAA first-round playoff victory.
Aliquippa led 14-7, 27-15 and 47-25 at the quarter breaks.
Cameron Lindsey topped the Quips (16-7) with 15 points, DJ Walker followed with 12 and Randall Anderson added 10.
Chase Henkins tallied a game-high 17 points for 15th-seeded Waynesburg (10-12).
Hockey
Ringgold 5, Morgantown 3 -- The Rams scored four goals in the third period for a PIHL D2 South Division road victory.
Ringgold gained a little more distance over Carrick for the top spot in the South Division. The Rams improve to 12-4-0-1-0 for 25 points. Morgantown (6-8-0-1-0) has 13 points.
The Rams' Ethan Saylor tied the game just 45 seconds into the third period. Trent Hawk gave the lead to Ringgold with a goal at 2:45.
Emerson Wilson tied the game for Morgantown just four seconds later.
Ringgold regained the lead on Kenny Cadwallader's goal at 11:35, and Nathan Boulanger scored an insurance goal with 17 remaining in the game.
Morgantown scored the only goal of the second period on Jaxon Santmyer's power play goal at 10:38 to give the home team a 2-1 lead heading into the third period.
The Rams' Boulanger needed only 15 seconds to score the opening goal of the game. Wilson tied the game about 2½ minutes later.
Ringgold's Gaige DiEugenio made 22 saves in the win. Morgantown's Brandon Nyga stopped 42 shots.
Women's basketball
Waynesburg 63, Thiel 53 -- The Yellow Jackets advance to the PAC quarterfinals with a victory over the visiting Tomcats in a preliminary round game.
Brooke Fuller paced Waynesburg (6-19) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Anika Dansby had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Avery Robinson added 11 points.
Waynesburg advances to quarterfinals of PAC women’s basketball tournament
California (Pa.) 62, Slippery Rock 45 -- The Vulcans eliminated Slippery Rock from postseason play with a PSAC West Conference home victory.
California improves to 15-4 in the PSAC West and 20-4 overall. The Rock slides to 6-14 in the conference and 11-15 overall.
California led 37-20 at halftime.
Dejah Terrell had another solid game for the Vulcans with 15 points. Brionna Allen scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Shauna Harrison added 12.
Jamiyah Johnson led Slippery Rock with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Johnson's rebound total moved her to the top of the single-season rebound list with 348.
Men's basketball
Slippery Rock 87, California (Pa.) 81 -- The Rock converted 14 of their final 16 foul shots for a key PSAC West Conference road win over the Vulcans.
California goes to 14-6 in the conference and 19-7 overall. Slippery Rock improves to 12-8 in the PSAC West and 16-10 overall.
Slippery Rock closed strong for a 42-37 halftime lead. California tied the game at 65-all with six minutes left in the game, but an 8-0 run allowed Slippery Rock to regain the lead for good.
Philip Alston led the way for the Vulcans with 24 points and 14 rebounds.
Slippery Rock had all five starters in double figures, led by Tyler Frederick's 24 points and 13 rebounds. Frankie Hughes added 23 points.
