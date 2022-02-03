California rode a big second quarter to a 69-46 victory over visiting Frazier in Section 4-AA boys basketball action on Wednesday night.
The win pulls the fourth-place Trojans (3-4, 5-12) within one game of third-place Jefferson-Morgan and puts them two games ahead of fifth-place Bentworth in the standings.
The loss eliminated the defending section champion Commodores (0-7, 0-17) from the playoff race.
Cory Frick led all scorers with 20 points for California. Hunter Assad followed with 14 points and Fred Conard added 10 points.
The Trojans held a slim 16-15 lead after the first quarter but outscored Frazier 16-4 in the second quarter for a 32-19 halftime lead and were never threatened again.
Keyshaun Thompson led the Commodores with 14 points and Logan Butcher had 12 points.
Mapletown 93, Hundred (W. Va.) 40 -- Landan Stevenson and Braden McIntire each scored 24 points as the Maples pounded the host Hornets in a non-section game.
Mapletown led 33-8 after the first quarter and 63-18 at halftime to invoke the mercy rule for the second half.
Cohen Stout also hit double figures for the Maples (8-6) with 11 points.
Cole Whitehill had 15 points for Hundred (1-10).
Derry 69, Mount Pleasant 43 -- Gabe Carbonara tallied 20 points as the Trojans beat the Vikings in a non-section game.
Derry (4-11) also got 17 points from Nate Papuga and 16 points from Tyson Webb.
Dante Giallonardo the leading scorer for Mount Pleasant (3-16) with 14 points and Aden Wisnewski added 12 points.
Geibel Catholic 69, Valley 57 -- The Class A Gators beat the Class AAA Vikings in a non-section game. Geibel Catholic improves to 14-4 overall while Valley falls to 1-19.
Girls basketball
Connellsville 60, Frazier 11 -- Neveah Hamborsky scored 16 points and the Lady Falcons rolled past the host Lady Commodores in a non-section game.
Hillary Claycomb added 15 points for Connellsville (6-12).
The Lady Falcons led 20-2 in the first quarter and 44-6 at halftime.
Delaney Warnick and Taylor Hazelbaker each scored four points for Frazier (5-12).
Belle Vernon 67, Gateway 63 -- The Lady Leopards survived a 32-point outburst by Gateway’s Alexis Margolis and outscored the visiting Lady Gators 7-3 in overtime to pull out a non-section win.
Belle Vernon (15-4) made a season-high 11 3-pointers with five by Viva Kreis who scored a team-high 23 points. Jenna Dawson followed with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and also had seven rebounds. Presleigh Colditz had BV’s other two 3-pointers.
The Lady Leopards also got 14 points, five assists and four steals from Farrah Reader and seven boards and four assists from Tessa Rodriguez.
Belle Vernon jumped out to a 19-11 lead in the first quarter and was up 33-27 at halftime. Gateway used a 19-10 advantage in the third period to go ahead 46-43 but the Lady Leopards held a 17-14 edge in the fourth quarter to tie it at 60-60 in regulation.
Margolis made four 3-pointers for the Lady Gators (2-12) who also got 10 points from Marino Grado.
Charleroi 57, Bentworth 19 -- McKenna DeUnger tossed in 17 points and Riley Jones tallied 16 points as the Lady Cougars trounced the Lady Bearcats in a Section 2-AAA game.
Avery Pendo added 10 points for Charleroi (5-4, 11-8) which remains in fourth place, one game in back of Brownsville.
The Lady Cougars led 12-4, 32-8 and 47-14 at the breaks.
Bentworth falls to 2-8 in the section and 5-12 overall.
Thomas Jefferson 49, Ringgold 20 -- The Lady Jaguars romped out to a 16-2 lead in the opening quarter and cruised home from there in a Section 3-AAAAA game.
Graci Fairman and Laekyn Flinn led the way for Thomas Jefferson (7-3, 10-9) with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Kirra Gerard and Kassandra Holland both scored six points for Ringgold (2-7, 5-13).
