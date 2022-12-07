Dom Martini scored 15 points to help California open its season with a 66-39 victory over visiting Beth-Center in non-section boys basketball action on Tuesday night.
Aidan Lowden had a double-double for the Trojans with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
California led 21-6, 41-17 and 57-27 at the quarter breaks.
Jason Zellie tossed in a game-high 16 points for the Bulldogs (0-3).
Carmichaels 59, Waynesburg Central 36 -- Tyler Richmond led all scorers with 25 points as the Mikes exploded to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter in cruising to a non-section win over the visiting Raiders.
Alec Anderson added 11 points for Carmichaels, which improved to 3-0.
Dane Woods paced Waynesburg (0-3) with 16 points.
The Mikes held a 53-19 advantage after three periods before the Raiders closed strong with a 17-6 edge in the fourth.
Monessen 55, Charleroi 24 -- Lorenzo Gardner rang up a game-high 29 points as the Greyhounds defense shut down the Cougars in winning the non-section clash between nearby rivals.
Monessen led 18-3, 36-13 and 45-22 at the quarter breaks.
Jaisean Blackman chipped in with 16 points for the Greyhounds (2-1).
Ben Shields led Charleroi (1-2) with 12 points.
Belle Vernon 58, Steel Valley 35 -- Zion Moore tossed in 29 points and also had six rebounds and five steals as the Leopards picked up their first win by rolling over the Ironmen in a non-section game.
Trevor Kovatch contributed 16 points and six assists for Belle Vernon (1-2) which also got 13 points from John Bellisimo and six steals from Preston Rathway.
The Leopards held a 15-10 lead after the first quarter then erupted to a 21-4 advantage in the second quarter to make it 36-14 at halftime and remained in control the rest of the way.
Nahjir Norris led Steel Valley (0-3) with 12 points.
South Allegheny 61, Albert Gallatin 35 -- Bryce Epps scored 20 points and the Gladiators pulled away in the second half to defeat the visiting Colonials in a non-section game.
Jeston Beatty and Shane Rudberg added 14 and 10 points, respectively for South Allegheny (3-0).
Greyson Jarrett led Albert Gallatin (1-2) with 11 points.
Girls basketball
Geibel Catholic 45, Propel Braddock Hills 12 -- Emma Larkin poured in a game-high 21 points as the host Lady Gators rolled past the Lady Lions in a non-section game.
Maia Stevenson added eight points for Geibel (1-2) which picked up its first win of the season.
The Lady Gators led 15-2, 29-8 and 39-8 at the breaks, shutting out Propel in the third quarter.
Sariah Smith led the Lady Lions (0-1) with five points.
Greensburg Salem 60, Ringgold 29 -- The Lady Lions gradually pulled away for a non-section win over the host Lady Rams.
Greensburg Salem (2-1) led 18-9 after the first quarter, 32-15 at halftime and 42-27 after three quarters.
Kait Mankins and Ashley Smith paced the Lady Lions with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Zoey Mundorff paced Ringgold (0-3) with 10 points and Abbey Whaley followed with eight.
Brownsville 27, Frazier 16 -- The Lady Falcons came out on top in a defensive battle with host Frazier.
The Lady Falcons (3-1) edged out to a 10-7 advantage after the first quarter of the non-section contest and pushed its lead up to 18-8 at halftime. Brownsville bumped the gap up to 21-10 after three frames and stayed in control from there.
Zhariah Reed led the Lady Falcons with nine points.
Maddy Salisbury and Chloe Harger scored three points each for the Lady Commodores (1-2).
