California broke a 3-3 tie with three runs in the top of the seventh inning to fight off host West Greene for a 6-3 victory Thursday that gave the Trojans a share of the Section 1-A baseball title with Carmichaels.
Aidan Lowden’s RBI single put California (10-2, 12-7) in front and Kris Weston followed with a two-run double.
The Pioneers (3-9, 7-11) trailed 3-0 when they pulled even with three runs in the bottom of the sixth on Kameron Tedrow’s RBI hit and Johnny Lampe’s two-run single.
Dom Martini earned the win in relief for the Trojans who got a home run from Ricky Lawson. Weston had three RBIs.
Lane Allison was the losing pitcher.
Connellsville 4, Uniontown 1 – Beau Bigam fired a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and added a double and an RBI with the bat as the Falcons defeated the host Red Raiders in a non-section game.
Logan Thomas also had a double and an RBI for the Falcons (9-11).
Austin Grego had the only hit for Uniontown (7-8) with a one-out single in the seventh inning to halt Bigam's bid for a no-hitter.
Fort Cherry 6, Jefferson-Morgan 4 -- Ryan Steele hit a home run and was the winning pitcher as the Rangers fended off the host Rockets in a Section 1-A game.
Blake Sweder also homered and Owen Norman doubled for Fort Cherry (8-4, 11-8). Steele had eight strikeouts in five innings before being relieved by Norman who notched the save.
John Woodward doubled for Jefferson-Morgan (4-8, 5-11) which also got two hits from Dayten Marion.
Waynesburg Central 4, McGuffey 3 -- Mason Switalski singled in Lincoln Pack in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the host Raiders a walk-off win over the Highlanders in a Section 4-AAA battle.
Waynesburg (7-5, 9-6) secured sole possession of third place with the victory and knocked McGuffey (5-7, 9-8) out of playoff contention.
Pack tripled with one out in the seventh inning and then trotted home with the winning run on Switalski’s hit.
Pack also homered and Alex VanSickle and Vince Maley both doubled for the Raiders. Switalski pitched a complete game in earning the win. He struck out five.
Ryan Keith had a triple and two RBIs for McGuffey. Reno Presto took the loss.
Ligonier Valley 16, Beth-Center 0 -- Haden Sierocky knocked in four runs with a home run and a double as Ligonier Valley cruised past the host Bulldogs in a non-section game.
Ligonier Valley (11-7-1) also got a triple from Duncan Foust and a double from Colin Michaels.
Dom Revi had two hits for Beth-Center (6-13).
South Park 12, Belle Vernon 5 -- Austin Lafferty and Zach Ludwig each hit a home run as the Eagles (14-5) beat the host Leopards in a non-section game.
Adam LaCarte hit a home run for Belle Vernon (8-11) which also got a double and a single from Tanner Steeber.
Valley 5, Brownsville 2 -- Derrick Tarpley smacked a triple and a double for Brownsville but it wasn't enough as the host Falcons (4-13) fell to Valley (10-10) in a non-section game.
Yough 18, Elizabeth Forward 8 -- Jack Sampson tripled, singled and drove in three runs as the host Cougars triumphed over the Warriors in a non-section game.
Aidan Werner and Carson Pasinski both doubled for Yough (15-5).
A.J. Grese had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs for EF (7-10).
High school softball
Waynesburg Central 10, Albert Gallatin 1 -- Riley Reese had a double, two singles and three RBIs as the Lady Raiders rolled past the visiting Lady Colonials in a non-section game.
Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley twirled a four-hitter with no walks and eight strikeouts for Waynesburg (14-3) which also got doubles from Dani Stockdale, Mikalynn Good and Abby Davis.
Gabriella DeLorenzo took the loss for AG (7-9).
Belle Vernon 8, Union 0 -- Maren Metikosh drove in three runs with a home run and a double as the host Lady Leopards blanked the Lady Scotties in a battle of two high-ranked teams.
Lexie Daniels had a double, single and RBI for Belle Vernon (15-4), which is the fourth seed in the WPIAL’s Class AAAA bracket. Winning pitcher Olivia Kolowitz tossed a two-hitter with one walk and 10 strikeouts, allowing only singles to Olivia Williams and Olivia Benedict.
Losing pitcher Mia Preuhs gave up four hits with three walks and six strikeouts for Union (14-3) which is the top seed in the Class A bracket.
Elizabeth Forward 6, Penn-Trafford 1 – Julia Resnick knocked in three runs with a home run and a double as the visiting Lady Warriors remained unbeaten with a non-section win over Penn-Trafford.
Alivia Grimm also doubled and Hannah Evans had two RBIs for EF (16-0).
Giuliana Youngo doubled for Penn-Trafford (6-11).
Mount Pleasant 3, Connellsville 0 -- Sophia Smithnosky hit a home run and a double and was the winning pitcher as the host Lady Vikings shut out the Lady Falcons in a non-section gam.e
Addison Reese added a double for Mount Pleasant (11-8). Smithnosky had eight strikeouts.
Tagan Basinger singled twice for Connellsville (2-14).
Southmoreland 6, West Mifflin 0 -- Maddie Brown fired a three-hit shutout as the Lady Scotties topped the Lady visiting Lady Titans (12-5) in a non-section game.
Amarah McCutcheon homered and Brynn Charnesky doubled twice for Southmoreland (13-2) which also got doubles from Taylor Doppleheuer, Riley Puckey and Gwen Basinger.
Uniontown 12, Washington 2 -- Emmaleigh Noah knocked in four runs with three hits, including a home run, and was the winning pitcher as the playoff-bound Lady Raiders snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the host Lady Prexies.
Sequoia Dunlap drilled a home run in a five-run sixth inning and also hit a double and had three RBIs for Uniontown (6-9) which also got a run-scoring single from Graci Rodeheaver.
Morgan Winters had a single and an RBI for Washington (0-15).
