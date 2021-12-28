Courtlyn Turner scored 16 of her game-high 19 points in the second half as Albert Gallatin gradually pulled away from Chartiers-Houston for a 50-36 girls basketball victory in the Christmas Clash at the Corral held at Laurel Highlands on Tuesday.
Grayce Panos followed with 10 points, including with two 3-pointers, Elizabeth Murtha added eight points and Gianna Michaux chipped in with seven points for coach Craig Hoone’s Lady Colonials (5-2).
Albert Gallatin led 13-9 after the first quarter, 23-17 at halftime and 37-27 after three. Turner scored all but one of AG’s 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Dominque Mortimer led the Lady Bucs (4-3) with 13 points and Ella Richey had 12.
Belle Vernon 58, South Allegheny 32 — The Lady Leopards rode a balanced scoring attack and a strong second quarter to a victory over South Allegheny at the California University of Pa. Holiday Tournament.
The Lady Gladiators (3-4) held a 12-11 lead after the first quarter but Belle Vernon out-scored SA 19-6 in the second for a 30-18 halftime lead and remained in control the rest of the way.
Jenna Dawson and Farrah Reader scored 13 points apiece for the Lady Leopards (5-1) and Kaci Bitonti and Presleigh Colditz each added nine points. Tessa Rodriguez contributed five rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Viva Kreis chipped in with five steals and four assists.
Jamie Riggs led South Allegheny with a 15 points.
Belle Vernon continues tournament play Wednesday against Upper St. Clair at 11 a.m.
Boys basketball
Monessen 55, Sewickley Academy 29 — The host Greyhounds blanked the Panthers in the opening period on their way to a victory in the Delvin Miller Memorial Christmas Tournament.
Monessen (3-3) built an 11-0 advantage after the first period and led 30-12 at halftime and 43-20 after three quarters.
Kody Kuhns led the Greyhounds with a game-high 11 points.
Nolan Donnelly tallied 10 points for Sewickley (1-3).
Bentworth 45, West Greene 32 — The Bearcats built an early 10-point lead and held off the Pioneers the rest of the way to earn the win at the Bentworth Holiday Tournament.
Landon Urcho tossed in a game-high 20 points for Bentworth (2-5). Ayden Bochter added 17.
The Bearcats led 12-2 after the first quarter and were up 18-11 at halftime and 33-26 after three frames.
Casey Miller topped West Greene (2-6) in scoring with 12 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.