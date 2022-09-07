The Laurel Highlands boys golf team now stands alone atop the Section 2-AAA leaderboard after sweeping a triangular Tuesday afternoon at Rolling Hills Golf Course.
The Mustangs defeated Trinity, 203-209, and Ringgold, 203-238, to improve to 6-0 in the section. Laurel Highlands hosts Connellsville this afternoon.
Hunter Bosley was the low man for Laurel Highlands with 2-over 38. Colin Crawford was close behind with 39. Nate Schwertfeger (43), Austin Koposko (41), and Jaden Ringer (46) rounded out the scoring. CJ Gesk’s 46 was not used.
Tyler Johnson led Trinity (2-1, 2-1) with 41. Ryan Walther, Brock Carrion and George Coyle all shot 43. Logan Daniels finished with 49.
Dylan Callaway had medalist honors for Ringgold (3-5, 5-5) with even-par 36. Clay Benson (42), Nate Lawrence (56), Bryce Kowall (53), and Tim Masters (51) also counted in the Rams’ final score.
Geibel Catholic 215, Frazier 221 — The Gators won their first Section 8-AA match of the season on the road at Linden Hall Golf Course.
Claire and Sarah Konieczny shared scoring honors for Geibel (1-4) with 3-over 39. Seth Dolan finished with 41. Evan Bower shot 43 and Luke Shumar’s 53 closed out the scoring. Mile Miller’s 59 was not used.
Nixen Erdely had medalist honors for the Commodores (3-6) with 1-over 37. Jay Thompson (53), Dylan Keilbach (45), Tyler Morrison (46), and Kacie Lombard (50) also scored for Frazier. Travis Smith’s 55 didn’t count.
Connellsville 213, Uniontown 219 — The Falcons were just a little better at Pleasant Valley Golf Club for a non-section home victory against the visiting Red Raiders.
Ethan Rice led the way for Connellsville (6-1) with 3-over 38. Rylan Keslar shot 41. Ethan Porreca and Evan Means both finished with 44. Cooper Gray and Christian Firestone both shot 46.
Logan Voytish secured medalist honors for Uniontown (5-4) with 2-over 37. Clay Dean (40), Wade Brugger (45), Colton Mathias (48), and Tate Musko (49) rounded out the scoring for the visitors. Levi Gilleland’s 50 did not count.
Burgettstown 231, Bentworth 241 — The Blue Devils returned home from Chippewa Golf Course with a non-section victory against the Bearcats.
Nathan Coski was medalist for Bentworth (2-6) with 4-over 39. Ross Skerbetz (40), Colton Baldauf (56), Sam Wade (53), and Zeek Malanosky (53) rounded out the scoring for the home team.
Manny Enos was the low man for Burgettstown (3-5) with 44.
Girls golf
Franklin Regional 172, Connellsville 198; Penn-Trafford 172, Connellsville 198 — The Lady Falcons had a rough afternoon at Pleasant Valley Golf Club, dropping both ends of a Section 3-AAA triangular match.
Paiton Ulery and Abby Tikey shared scoring honors for Connellsville (3-3, 4-4) with 13-over 48. Gabby Miller and Elle Crislip both shot 48. Mia Martray’s 64 was not used.
Franklin Regional’s Ali Boyle and Penn-Trafford’s Antolena Damico shared medalist honors with 7-over 42.
Girls soccer
Belle Vernon 9, Obama Academy 1 — The Lady Leopards took a break from section play with a non-section road victory against Obama Academy.
Belle Vernon (1-2-1) led 5-0 at halftime.
The Lady Leopards’ Farrah Reader scored two goals in either half, and added a first-half assist. Kataria Rhodes netted a pair of goals and assisted on another.
Sammy Mincone, Ava Scalise and Brianna Dolansky also scored for Belle Vernon.
The Lady Leopards’ Victoria Rodriguez made four saves, including one on a penalty kick.
