Nate Ratica pitched five-hitter and drove in a run as Elizabeth Forward held off host Uniontown, 2-1, in a Section 3-AAAA baseball clash at Bailey Park on Tuesday.
Ratica surrendered one run on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts and pitched out of a seventh-inning jam to earn the win.
Uniontown (2-2, 3-2) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Tate Musko was hit by a pitch, advanced to third on Colton Sparks’ single and hustled home on a wild pitch.
Elizabeth Forward (3-0, 4-0) scored both its runs in the fifth off losing pitcher Christian Thomas thanks to an RBI groundout by Ratica and a run-scoring single by Luke Alvarez.
The Red Raiders threatened in their final at bat with Eric Odum and Clay Dean delivering two-out singles by Ratica got Wyatt Nehls to fly out to end the game.
Sparks had two hits for Uniontown and Charlie Nigut singled twice for the Warriors who sit along in first place in the section standings.
Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 2 — Matthew Bamford recovered from a rocky first inning to earn the win as Belle Vernon rallied from a two-run deficit to nip Ringgold in Section 3-AAAA baseball action.
Hunter Mamie and Gianni Cantini both had run-scoring singles in the first for Ringgold (0-3, 1-4) but Bamford held the Rams off the board the rest of the way until hitting the 100-pitch count with two outs in the seventh.
Colton Lee relieved and recorded the final out for the save. Bamford gave up four hits and one walk with 12 strikeouts.
Evan Morrow and Aidan Ochs both singled in a three-run fourth that gave Belle Vernon (2-2, 2-2) the lead.
Ashton Ray took the loss.
Southmoreland 5, Brownsville 2 — Kory Ansell had three hits and an RBI as the Scotties beat the Falcons in a Section 4-AAA game.
Winning pitcher Ty Keffer struck out 11 and helped his own cause with two hits and two RBIs.
Derrick Tarpley homered for Brownsville (1-1, 2-2).
McGuffey 3, Yough 1 — Gavin Roebuck had two hits and Christian Park drove in a run but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars (1-2, 2-4) fell to the Highlanders in a Section 4-AAA game.
Austin Hall had two RBIs for McGuffey (1-2, 3-4).
West Greene 4, Bishop Canevin 2 — Hunter Hamilton’s double and Corey Wise’s run-scoring single highlighted a two-run sixth inning that lifted the Pioneers to a Section 2-A victory over visiting Crusaders.
Bishop Canevin (2-1, 2-1) had tied the score at 2-2 with a pair of unearned runs in the top of the sixth.
Winning pitcher Dalton pitched a four-hitter with one walk and five strikeouts for West Greene (3-0, 3-3).
Tyler Maddix took the loss.
Bethel Park 10, Albert Gallatin 0 – Nathan Vargo fired a two-hitter as Bethel Park rolled past the visiting Colonials in a Section 4-AAAAA game.
Vargo struck out seven and Ray Altmeyer had two hits, including a double, and Bo Conrad had four RBIs for the first-place, undefeated Black Hawks (4-0, 6-0).
Tristan Robinson and Nick Pegg had the only two hits for Albert Gallatin (0-4, 0-4).
High school softball
Mapletown 13, Jefferson-Morgan 10 — Devan Clark smacked a double and was the winning pitcher as the Lady Maples held off host Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2-A game.
Taylor Dusenberry also doubled for Mapletown (2-0, 3-0), which took advantage of nine J-M errors.
Losing pitcher Brooklynne Synder doubled twice and singled for the Lady Rockets (1-2, 1-2) who also got three hits from Karlee Crockard.
Mapletown scored five runs in the first inning and led 6-3 after three innings. The Lady Maples seemed to put the game away with a five-run fourth but J-M fired right back with a five-run rally in the bottom of the frame to make it 11-8 although the visitors would hang on for the victory.
Elizabeth Forward 8, West Mifflin 5 — Brooke Markland homered and knocked in three runs as the Lady Warriors defeated host West Mifflin in the completion of a Section 2-AAAA game that was suspended on Monday.
Lauren Vay had three hits for Elizabeth Forward (2-1, 5-1), including a two-run single in a six-run sixth that also included a two-run double by Grace Smith.
Shelby Telegdy was the winning pitcher.
Emily Buchleitner had three hits, including a double, and losing pitcher Addie Hilligsberg homered for the Lady Titans (3-2, 4-4) who also got a double and single from Abigail Farmer.
Penn-Trafford 10, Connellsville 0 — Hannah Allen and Madison Rapp both homered as the unbeaten Lady Warriors (3-0, 7-0) defeated the visiting Lady Falcons (0-2, 1-4) in a Section 2-AAAAA game.
Thomas Jefferson 20, Albert Gallatin 5 — Graci Fairman hit a home run as the Lady Jaguars cruised past the visiting Lady Colonials in a Section 2-AAAAA game.
Alayna Greese and Liv Stock both tripled for Thomas Jefferson (3-0, 4-3).
Rylea Hlatky had two hits, including a home run, for Albert Gallatin (1-3, 1-3) which also got a double and a single from Alexi Metts.
