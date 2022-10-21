Waynesburg Central celebrated senior night by foiling Brownsville's quest for an undefeated regular season with a 3-1 win in Section 3-AA girls volleyball action on Thursday night.
The Lady Falcons had already clinched the section title. Both teams qualified for the WPIAL playoffs.
Brownsville heads into the postseason with a 15-1 section mark and an 18-1 overall record.
Sarah Stephenson led the way for the Lady Raiders with 17 kills and nine aces.
Waynesburg won the first two sets 25-15 and 25-15 before Brownsville pulled to within 2-1 by taking the third set, 25-21. The Lady Raiders put the match away with a 25-15 edge in the fourth set.
Waynesburg finished in fourth place with an 11-5 section record.
Albert Gallatin 3, Connellsville 0 -- Laney Wilson had 16 kills, four aces and three digs as the Lady Colonials swept the visiting Lady Falcons in a Section 3-AAA match.
Scores were 25-21, 25-17 and 25-20.
Albert Gallatin finished second in the section race with a 11-3 record and is 13-3 overall as it enters the postseason.
Courtlyn Turner totaled eight kills, five blocks, eight digs and three aces, and Kennedy Felio added 10 assists, six digs, four kills and one ace for the Lady Colonials, who also got six kills from Kameron Miller, 12 assists from Jocelyn Ellsworth, eight digs and two aces from Mia Moser and six digs from Leah Myers.
Ringgold 3, Uniontown 2 -- The Lady Rams clinched third place in Section 3-AAA with a comeback victory at Uniontown.
The Lady Rams won by scores of 25-23, 23-25, 22-25, 25-19 and 15-3.
Ringgold ends the season at 7-7 and in third place in the section.
The Lady Raiders finished at 6-8 in the section to tie Laurel Highlands for fourth place and earn a spot in the postseason.
Belle Vernon 3, Laurel Highlands 0 -- The Lady Leopards cruised past the visiting Fillies in a Section 3-AAA match.
Laurel Highland (6-8) fell into a tie with Uniontown for fourth place in the section and both will play in the postseason.
Belle Vernon ends the year with a 4-10 record.
Southmoreland 3, McGuffey 0 -- The Lady Scotties tuned up for the playoffs with a sweep of the visiting Lady Highlanders (8-8).
Scores were 25-8, 25-10 and 25-13.
Kaylee Doppelheuer and Taylor Doppelheuer paced Southmoreland with eight kills apiece. Riley Puckey and Eli McCloy each chipped in with eight assists.
The Lady Scotties (12-4, 13-6) ended up tied with Bentworth for second place in the section.
Carmichaels 3, Avella 0 -- Kendall Ellsworth had 22 assists, 17 service points, three aces and five digs in the Lady Mikes' sweep at Avella in a Section 2-A match.
Carmichaels won by scores of 25-11, 25-23 and 25-9.
The Lady Mikes (9-5) wound up third in Section 2-A and will head to the postseason.
Beth Cree contributed five kills, two aces and one block, and Carlee Roberts chipped in with eight digs and two aces for Carmichaels, which also got six kills from Ani Cree, five kills and one block from Mikayla Andrews, 13 service points from Camryn Anderson and one block from Sophia Zalar.
Other scores: West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1; Beth-Center 3, Yough 1; Thomas Jefferson 3, Elizabeth Forward 0.
