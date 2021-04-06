Waynesburg Central blasted three home runs in rolling to an 18-2 three-inning win over visiting Brownsville in a Section 3-AAA softball game Monday.
The Lady Raiders' Erin Fitch highlighted an eight-run first inning with a three-run homer.
Waynesburg (1-0, 1-1) pushed across two more runs in the second to go up 10-1. In the third, Brooke Coss socked a three-run homer for the Lady Raiders and Lily Rush capped another eight-run outburst with a two-run home run that ended the game on the mercy rule.
Ehralyn Eisiminger had an RBI triple for Waynesburg and Kylee Goodman contributed two hits and three runs.
Aubri Hogsett hit a solo home run for the Lady Falcons (0-1, 0-2) who also got a double off the bat of Kami Franks.
Winning pitcher Meghan Braun allowed four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Kendra Franks took the loss.
Waynesburg will be in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee on Thursday to take part in the Ripken Experience.
Carmichaels 5, Mapletown 1 -- Mia Ranieri had two hits and Emma Holaren pitched a four-hitter as the Lady Mikes beat host Mapletown in a non-section game.
Macee Cree doubled twice for the Lady Maples who were hurt by eight errors in the their season opener.
Carmichaels took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Sophia Zalar scored on a passed ball.
Mapletown tied it in the fourth when Devan Clark singled in Taylor Dusenberry.
The Lady Mikes went ahead to stay with two unearned runs in the fifth. Grace Brown, who singled to start the rally, and Kendall Ellsworth both scored in the inning.
Carmichaels tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Holaren struck out nine and walked one.
Losing pitcher Maddie Blaker allowed just five hits with two walks and one hit batter while striking out 10.
