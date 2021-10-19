Jobe McCartney’s goal with 42.8 seconds left lifted visiting Waynesburg Central to a 3-2 victory over host Brownsville in a Section 3-AA boys soccer clash on Monday night.
Nate Jones assisted on the game-winning goal and Dalton Taylor scored on a penalty kick with 11:09 left as the Raiders (5-5-2, 6-9-2) rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit.
Jones knocked in a goal with 16:20 left in the first half to give Waynesburg a 1-0 lead but the Nolan Konopka scored on a penalty kick just over three minutes later to pull the Falcons (2-10, 3-12-1) even.
Brownsville went up 2-1 on Derek Tarpley’s goal on an assist from Michael Stetson with 7:35 remaining in the first half.
Chase Henkins was the winning goalkeeper for Waynesburg.
Albert Gallatin 4, McKeesport 1 -- Nick Pegg scored two goals as the Colonials defeated the host Tigers in a non-section match.
Pegg scored on an assist from Bailey Holbert five minutes into the match and Cosimo Rich found the net with 14 minutes left in the first half as AG (7-10) built a 2-1 halftime advantage.
Kevin Thompson made it 3-1 when he scored on a direct kick with 19 minutes left in the game.
Pegg caped the scoring on a goal assisted by Hunter Blair with two minutes left.
Goalkeepers Nate McCusker and Grant Skala combined for the victory.
Belle Vernon 3, Washington 2 -- Daniel Gordon’s overtime goal gave the Leopards a Section 3-AAA win over the Prexies (2-10, 2-10).
Belle Vernon also got goals from Daniel Sassak and Trevor Kovatch.
Other scores: South Park 4, Ringgold 0.
Girl soccer
Steel Valley 2, Elizabeth Forward 1 -- Natalie Moffa’s goal wasn’t enough for the Lady Warriors (13-2-2) who fell to Steel Valley (14-2) in a non-section matchup of elite teams.
Girls volleyball
Mapletown 3, McGuffey 0 -- Ella Menear had 13 kills and six aces and Krista Wilson contributed eight kills and six digs as the Lady Maples (14-1) defeated the host Lady Highlanders in a non-section match.
Mapletown won by scores of 25-13, 25-6 and 25-14.
The Lady Maples also got 22 assists from Macee Cree and nine digs from Riley Pekar.
Burgettstown 3, Bentworth 2 -- The Lady Blue Devils rallied from a 2-0 deficit to edge out the Lady Bearcats in a Section 4-AA match.
Bentworth (1-10) took the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-17 before Burgettstown (4-5) roared back to win the next three, 25-22, 25-18 and 17-15.
Grace Skerbetz had 12 kills and five aces, Chelsea Dindal totaled six kills, three digs and two access and Jocelyn Babirad contributed 18 assists, three kills, three digs and one ace for the Lady Bearcats. Bentworth also got seven kills and one block from Sarah Schiccitano, four digs and three assists from Abbey Chester, two blocks and one kill from Emily Wise and three digs and one ace from Leyton Cevarr.
Chartiers Valley 3, Ringgold 2 -- The Lady Colts (3-8) outlasted the visiting Lady Rams (4-8) in a Section 2-AAA match.
Chartiers Valley won by scores of 25-8, 22-25, 25-15, 22-25 and 15-13.
Charleroi 3, California 1 -- Jordyn Cruse racked up 34 digs and Tayla Pascoe had 11 kills and 14 digs but it wasn’t enough as the Class A Lady Trojans fell to the host Class AA Lady Cougars (4-8) in a non-section match.
California (9-3) won the opening set 25-21 before Charleroi took the next three, 26-24, 25-17 and 25-13.
Jenna Dixon added 15 digs and 16 assist for the Lady Trojans who also got eight kills from Alexis Sherman.
