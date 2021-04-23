Waynesburg Central out-slugged visiting West Greene, 11-8, in a non-section softball clash Thursday that included a combined seven home runs and 17 errors.
Erin Fitch belted a two-run homer and Ehralyn Isiminger hit a solo shot in a four-run fourth inning that turned a 6-5 Lady Raiders' lead into a 10-5 advantage and they held on from there.
Megan Braun also homered for Waynesburg (8-2). Paige Jones and Hannah Wood each contributed a double and a single and Isminger also had two hits. Kendall Lemley struck out three and walked two in pitching the final four innings to earn the win in relief of Braun.
The Lady Raiders scored three runs in the first but West Greene got a two-run homer from BreAnn Jackson in the second and a solo home run by Kaite Lampe and a two-run shot by Kiley Meek in a three-run third to go up 5-3.
Waynesburg pushed across three more runs in the bottom of the third then took control with the big fourth inning.
Jersey Wise hit a two-run homer and Olivia Kiger doubled and singled for the Lady Pioneers (8-2).
Meek allowed all 11 runs in four innings of work but only five were earned as West Greene made 11 errors. She gave up six hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Desirae Lemmon gave up two hits in two scoreless innings of relief.
Elizabeth Forward 15, Uniontown 0 -- Kailey Larcinese threw a one-hitter and knocked in three runs with a single and a double in the Lady Warriors’ four-inning Section 2-AAAA win over visiting Uniontown.
Annd Resnik doubled, singled and had two RBIS and Shelby Telegdy also had two hits and two RBIs for first-place Elizabeth Forward (7-0, 9-2). Mackenzie Kearns also drove in a pair of runs.
Losing pitcher Jordan Hoover had the only hit for the Lady Raiders (2-5, 2-7).
Beth-Center 10, Monessen 5 -- Gianna Petersen tripled and was the winning pitcher in Beth-Center’s non-section win at Monessen.
Petersen struck out 10 for the Lady Bulldogs (2-5).
Tatyana Van Hooser had two hits and two RBIs for the Lady Greyhounds (0-8). Losing pitcher Hannah Yorty allowed five earned runs on nine hits with two walks and 14 strikeouts. Yorty also singled twice and drove in a run.
Mapletown 13, Avella 0 -- The Lady Maples (4-1, 5-2) remained in second place in Section 2-A with a win at Avella.
Mapletown improves to 4-1 in the section and 5-2 overall. The Lady Eagles fall to 0-3 and 0-6.
Baseball
Laurel Highlands 2, Canon-McMillan 1 -- Alex McClain had two hits, including a double, and was the winning pitcher as the Mustangs held off visiting Canon-McMillan in a non-section game.
Laurel Highlands (6-3) plated a run in the first and one in the fourth to take a 2-0 lead.
McClain started on the mound and pitched four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Braeden McKnight took over and pitched into the seventh when he allowed a run before being relieved by Ty Sankovich who got the final out to earn a save.
McKnight walked two, hit two batters and struck out four in 2 2/3 innings.
Tristan McCoy doubled for Laurel Highlands whose only other hit was a single by Braeden O’Brien. Carson Damico hit a sacrifice fly and Nick Kumor and CJ Gesk scored the Mustangs’ runs.
Roman Mollenauer took the loss for the Big Macs (4-8).
Chartiers-Houston 12, Frazier 2 -- James Sadler was 5 for 5 with a triple, two doubles, three runs and five RBIs to carry host Chartiers-Houston to a six-inning, non-section win over Frazier.
Austin Kuslock was 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Jake Mele had three hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Bucs (9-3), who also got a double, single and two runs from Keegan Kosek. Lucas Camdem chipped in with a run-scoring double.
Winning pitcher Chase Bitz pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks with two strikeouts. Ryan Opfer hurled the final three innings, giving up two unearned runs on two hits with three walks and four strikeouts.
The Commodores (3-5) were held to three singles by Dom Dorcon, Chase Hazelbaker and Vinny Dacules. Daniel Olbrys and Brayden Baccino scored Frazier's runs. Dacules, Baccino and Aidan Shetterly had two stolen bases apiece.
Losing pitcher Logan Brown surrendered four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.
Thomas Jefferson 14, Belle Vernon 4 -- Preston Zandier had three this and Shultz Reinhart tripled and doubled as the Jaguars beat the host Leopards in a non-section game.
Angelo Volomino also tripled for Thomas Jefferson (2-6). Marco Gambino, Brody Evans and Elias Lippincott each hit a double. Chase Lautner was the winning pitcher.
Aidan Ochs and Andrew Sokol both doubled for Belle Vernon (5-3). Peyton Rothey took the loss.
Charleroi 17, Monessen 2 -- Joey Campbell drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher in Charleroi’s non-section win at Monessen.
Ethan Hadsell doubled and knock in a run for the Cougars (3-7). Ben Shields chipped in with a hit and two RBIs and Zach Usher contributed two hits and an RBI.
Charleroi scored once in the first inning then erupted for 12 runs in the second.
Josh Arnold took the loss for the Greyhounds (1-6).
Girls track & field
Brownsville 98, California 50 -- Malaree Duggan-Huddock made history for the Lady Falcons as the first girl to win the pole vault in a section meet in a season-ending Section 6-AA victory at California.
Duggan-Huddock cleared 6-6 for first place. Duggan-Huddock also won the 400 (1:11.36), long jump (14-7), and triple jump (30-8).
The Lady Falcons' Caylee Balabon, Gabbi Batovsky, Ashton Reposky and Jolena Quarzo won the 3,200 relay in 14:21.1. Bethany Fisher, Kaila McCormick, Emily Dillinger and Aziya Dade finished first in the 400 relay in 55.71 seconds.
Dade (100, 14.62; 200, 29.88), Quarzo (1,600, 5:56.5; 3,200, 11:49.05), Reposky (800, 3:04.88), Janascia Vincent (shot put, 27-9), Kami Franks (discus, 73-3), and Emma Seto (high jump, 4-6) also finished first for Brownsville.
The Lady Trojans' Makayla Boda won the 100 high hurdles (16.57) and 300 intermediate hurdles (48.45). Jordyn Cruse finished first in the javelin with a throw of 86-6.
Boda, Tayla Pascoe, Gianna Grillo and Anastasia Georgagis finished first in the 1,600 relay with a time of 5:55.
Brownsville finishes the Section 6-AA schedule with a 6-1 record and secured a playoff berth with no worse than a second-place finish.
Boys track & field
California 103, Brownsville 26 -- The Trojans carried most of the first-place finishes for a Section 6-AA win over the visiting Falcons.
California swept the relays.
Ethan Fike (110 high hurdles, 24.59; 300 intermediate hurdles; 52.2), Kolby Kent (1,600, 5:04.24; 800, 2:21.14), Kai Vanderlaan (3,200, 12:00), Tanner Pierce (shot put, 35-1; discus, 85-2), Ethan Shimko (javelin, 110-4), Nate O'Savage (long jump, 17-2; triple jump, 35-3½; high jump, 4-8), and Seth Rerricha (pole vault, 8-0) all had first-place finishes for the Trojans.
Brownsville's Cooper Salvay swept the sprints, finishing first in the 100 (12.21), 200 (24.58), and 400 (58.96).
