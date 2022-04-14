Hannah Wood and Kylee Goodman both went 4-for-5 with three RBIs as Waynesburg Central outscored visiting Mount Pleasant in a Section 3-AAA softball game Thursday.
The Lady Raiders (2-0, 4-1) jumped out to a 4-0 before the Lady Vikings put up three runs in the top of the third. Waynesburg answered with five in the bottom of the inning and four in the fourth to go up 13-3.
Mount Pleasant (1-2, 2-5) battled back with a five-run rally in the top of the fifth to make it 13-8. Trailing 14-8 in the seventh, the Lady Vikings plated three more runs but fell short in their late comeback.
Morgan Stephenson smashed a two-run homer, a double and a single for the Lady Raiders, who also got a double and three RBIs from Paige Jones.
Kendall Lemley was the winning pitcher.
The teams combined for 30 hits, 17 of those by Waynesburg.
Yough 6, Ringgold 0 — Adoria Waldier socked a pair of home runs and a double in going 3-for-3 with three RBIs as the Lady Cougars blanked the visiting Lady Rams in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Emma Augustine fired a two-hit shutout with one walk and 13 strikeouts for Yough (4-1, 6-1) which also got a double and single from McKenzie Pritts and two hits from Makayla Spoonhoward. Kaylin Ritenour chipped in with a single and two RBIs.
Karlie Russell and Amy Peterson each singled for the only hits for Ringgold (1-4, 2-5). Losing pitcher Danielle Vecchio allowed six runs on eight hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
Connellsville 10, Gateway 0 — Kirra Davis homered and doubled as the Lady Falcons trampled the host Lady Gators in a five-inning, non-section game.
Mallory Orndorff had a triple and an RBI and Caitlin Jansen and Jayless Moorhead both contributed a double, single and RBI for Connellsville (3-4). Iris Burd added a double and an RBI and Tagan Basinger knocked in two runs.
Winning pitcher Kendal King struck out seven.
Abby Griffith took the loss for Gateway (0-5).
Laurel Highlands 8, Uniontown 4 — The Fillies (2-3, 2-4) defeated the host Lady Raiders (0-2, 0-2) in a Section 2-AAAA game Wednesday. No other details were provided.
Other scores from Thursday: Charleroi 11, California 0; Uniontown 11, West Mifflin 6.
High school baseball
Monessen 11, Mapletown 1 — Jack Sacco tossed a five-hitter and had two hits and four RBIs as the Greyhounds defeated the host Maples in a six-inning Section 2-A game Thursday.
Sacco struck out five and walked none in throwing just 61 pitches.
RJ DiEugenio went 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three stolen bases and Kody Kuhns doubled twice for Monessen (2-2, 2-4).
Losing pitches Clay Menear allowed six earned runs on eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts for Mapletown (0-4, 2-4).
