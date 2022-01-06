Waynesburg Central outscored Chartiers-Houston 16-6 in the fourth quarter as the Raiders rallied for a 43-39 victory in non-section boys basketball action on Wednesday night.
Jacob Mason scored seven of his game-high 15 points in the final frame for Waynesburg (4-6). Chase Henkins tallied 14 points for the Raiders and Dawson Fowler added seven points.
The Bucs (2-7) led 13-6 after the first period and 21-10 at halftime.
Waynesburg chipped away at the lead, using a 17-12 advantage in the third quarter thanks to six different players chipping in with points to get within 33-27.
The Raiders’ defense limited Chartiers-Houston to two baskets in the final eight minutes.
Jonathan O’Reilly led the Bucs with 10 points.
Carmichaels 72, West Greene 41 -- Chris Barrish dropped in a game-high 26 points and Drake Long added 20 points as the host Mikes knocked off Greene County rival West Greene in a non-section game.
Carmichaels led 18-10 after the first quarter and 39-25 at halftime before out-scoring the Pioneers (2-8) 22-5 in the third period to take a commanding 61-30 advantage.
Michael Stewart had 10 points for the Mikes (5-2) who hit seven 3-pointers, including four by Long.
Lane Allison paced West Greene with 15 points. Ian Van Dyne chipped in with seven points.
Geibel Catholic 81, Avella 46 -- The Gators exploded for 35 points in the first quarter in cruising to a Section 2-A win over the visiting Eagles.
Geibel added 27 in the second in taking a commanding 62-22 halftime lead.
Jaydis Kennedy led the Gators (2-0, 5-3) with 20 points. Kaden Grody added 16 points and was followed by Trevon White with 12 and Jeffrey Johnson with 10.
Brandon Samol topped Avella (0-2, 1-10) in scoring with 17 points and Westley Burchianti tossed in 10 points.
Ringgold 61, South Park 41 -- The Rams turned the ride with a 25-point third quarter and went on to defeat the visiting Eagles in a non-section clash.
Nick Peccon racked up a game-high 25 points for Ringgold (4-6) which also got 14 points from Zion Moore and 12 points from Daryl Tolliver.
South Park led 17-11 after one period and 29-26 at halftime before the Rams (4-6) went in front 51-36 thanks to a 25-7 advantage in the third quarter.
Brandon Clifford scored 12 points for the Eagles (0-6).
Latrobe 79, Connellsville 61 -- Landon Butler scored a game-high 21 points as the Wildcats beat the visiting Falcons in a non-section game.
Josh Marietta tied for game-high honors with 21 points for Connellsville (3-8) which also got 10 points from Donovan Taylor.
Chase Sickenberger contributed 13 points for Latrobe (2-6).
Ligonier Valley 69, Southmoreland 47 -- Matthew Marinchak tallied a game-high 25 points as Ligonier Valley rode a hot start to a non-section win over the visiting Scotties.
The Rams (4-6) raced out to a 24-13 advantage in the first quarter but Southmoreland (3-5) played the hosts even over the next two frames, 29-29 to stay within striking distance.
Ligonier finally pulled away in the fourth quarter. Dylan Rhoads added 11 points for the Rams.
Ty Keffer topped the Scotties in scoring with 19 points and Ronnie Collins followed with 11 points.
Girls basketball
Belle Vernon 69, Uniontown 35 -- Viva Kreis scored a career-high 25 points, including three 3-pointers, and had four steals as the Lady Leopards defeated the visiting Lady Raiders in a non-section game.
Presleigh Colditz followed with 17 points with two 3-pointers and five steals and Jenna Dawson added 11 points with three 3-pointers for Belle Vernon (7-2). Tessa Rodriguez contributed 10 assists, eight rebounds and five steals, and Farah Reader chipped in with seven boards and three steals.
Kreis scored 10 points in the opening period when Belle Vernon jumped out to a 19-6 advantage. The Lady Leopards would go on to lead 35-17 at halftime and 58-31 after three quarters.
Ava Hair led the Lady Raiders (4-4) with 11 points and Maya Harris chipped in with nine points.
Charleroi 49, Ringgold 35 -- The Cougars roared back in the second half to defeat the host Rams in a back-and-forth non-section battle.
Charleroi’s McKenna DeUnger led all scorers with 18 points.
Charleroi (5-4) charged out to a 10-3 lead in the first quarter before Ringgold (4-3) rode a 16-5 advantage in the second quarter to a 19-15 halftime lead.
The Cougars regrouped and outscored the Rams 16-4 in the third quarter to reclaim the lead, 31-23 and put the game away with an 18-12 edge in the fourth quarter.
Kirra Gerard led Ringgold with 17 points.
