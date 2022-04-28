Kylee Goodman led an 18-hit attack with three doubles and a single as host Waynesburg Central snapped South Allegheny’s eight-game winning streak with a 14-9 victory in Section 3-AAA softball action Wednesday.
The first-place Lady Gladiators (5-1, 8-2) still hold a one-half game lead on the second-place Lady Raiders (5-2, 7-3) and Southmoreland.
Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley homered and knocked in four runs and Riley Hixenbaugh also went deep for Waynesburg which also got three hits apiece from Paige Jones, Lily Rush and Hannah Wood.
South Allegheny held leads of 4-0, 6-3 and 8-5 before Waynesburg surged ahead with two runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth.
Breena Komarnisky was 4-for-4 for the Lady Gladiators who also got a home run and three RBIs from Payton Linhart and three hits from Ava Martorelli.
Southmoreland 12, Brownsville 2 -- Makayla Etling was 2-for-2 with three RBIs including a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to invoke the 10-run mercy rule in the Lady Scotties’ Section 3-AAA win over visiting Brownsville.
Winning pitcher Brynn Charnesky was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Southmoreland (5-2, 7-2) which also got a double, single and three RBIs from Riley Puckey.
Charnesky struck out three and walked one in tossing a six-hitter.
Kami Franks homered and singled for the Lady Falcons (0-7, 0-10). Losing pitcher Kendra Franks allowed 11 hits and four walks with three strikeouts.
Belle Vernon 12, West Mifflin 8 -- Maren Metikosh knocked in five runs with a home run, triple and single as the Lady Leopards defeated visiting West Mifflin in a Section 2-AAAA battle.
The game was tied 8-8 before Belle Vernon (4-3, 6-4-1) charged ahead with a four-run sixth.
Abby Fabin had a double, single and three RBIs for the fourth-place Lady Leopards who also got two hits apiece from Ashley Joll and winning pitcher Talia Ross.
Ross, who also drove in a run, allowed no runs on one hit and no walks with five strikeouts in three innings of relief.
Losing pitcher Addie Hilligsberg and Abby Farmer both had two hits with a home run and Aurora Rosso also homered for the third-place Lady Titans (6-4, 10-6) who also got a triple from Emily Buchleitner.
Yough 20, Ringgold 2 -- Emma Augustine went 5-for-5 with a home run, three doubles and eight RBIs and was the winning pitcher as the Lady Cougars crushed host Ringgold in a five-inning Section 2-AAAA game.
Madi Horvat had four hits and three RBIs and Adoria Waldier doubled, singled and also drove in three runs for Yough (6-1, 8-1) which pounded out 20 hits and scored in every inning.
The Lady Cougars also got three hits and four runs from McKenzie Pritts and two hits apiece from Kaylin Ritenour and Katie Proctor.
Augustine allowed three hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.
Danielle Vecchio hit a two-run homer in the fourth to provide the Lady Rams (1-8, 2-10) with their only runs.
Mount Pleasant 16, McGuffey 3 -- Katie Hutter hit for the cycle as the Lady Vikings pounded host McGuffey in a Section 3-AAA game.
In addition to her home run, triple, double and single, Hutter had five RBIs.
Mount Pleasant (3-4, 4-7) also got three hits and three RBIs from Abby Swank.
Roxanne Painter doubled for the Lady Highlanders (2-4, 2-4).
West Greene 10, Mapletown 4 -- Kiley Meek pitched a four-hitter and had three hits, including a two-run triple, as the Lady Pioneers defeated the host Lady Maples in a Section 2-A game for their seventh win in a row.
Katie Lampe doubled and singled twice and London Whipkey drove in three runs with a home run and a sacrifice fly for West Greene (7-0, 7-3) which also got two hits apiece from BreAnn Jackson and Lexi Six and two RBIs from Olivia Kiger.
Meek struck out 15 and walked six.
Taylor Dusenberry doubled for Mapletown (2-3, 5-4). Devan Clark took the loss.
Beth-Center 12, Washington 6 -- Alexis Snyder doubled as the Lady Bulldogs doubled up the host Lady Prexies in a Section 3-AA game.
Gianna Peterson was the winning pitcher for Beth-Center (2-5, 2-5).
Morgan Winters doubled for Washington (0-5, 0-6). Mackenzie Patterson was the losing pitcher.
Thomas Jefferson 17, Albert Gallatin 5 -- Graci Fairman had three hits and four RBIs as the Lady Jaguars triumphed over visiting Albert Gallatin in a Section 2-AAAAA game.
Liv Stock doubled and singled twice for Thomas Jefferson (7-1, 8-5) which also got two hits each from Savannah Mallozzi, Jessica Lee and Alayna Grese. Morgan Alisesky added a double.
Morgan Hershberger doubled and singled and Gianna Seese doubled and drove in two runs for the Lady Colonials (1-7, 1-7) who also got RBIs from Mia Myers and losing pitcher Ashley Metts.
Penn-Trafford 10, Connellsville 2 -- Madison Rapp drove in three runs with a home run and a double as the Lady Warriors knocked off the visiting Lady Falcons in a Section 2-AAAAA game.
Winning pitcher Mia Smith threw a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts for Penn-Trafford (7-1, 11-1).
Kirra Davis had an RBI single for Connellsville (2-4, 4-6).
High school baseball
Greensburg Salem 4, Laurel Highlands 2 -- Hayden Teska had two hits and two RBIs as the Lions upended the host Laurel Highlands in a Section 3-AAAA game to halt the Mustangs’ seven-game winning streak.
Jacob Smith pitched 5 2/3 innings to earn the win, giving up two runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts.
The Mustangs threatened in the bottom of the seventh when it put the first two runners on against reliever Caden Cioffi with Frank Kula drawing a walk and Carson D’Amico reaching on an error. Cioffi then got a force out at third after a dropped fly ball in the outfield and a game-ending double play on a come-backer to the mound to earn the save.
Caleb Yanosky’s two-run single in the first inning gave Laurel Highlands (5-3, 7-3) the early lead but Greensburg Salem scored once in the third on an RBI by Teska, twice in the fourth on run-scoring singles by Ethan Wilson and Dylan Sarsfield to take the lead and once in the sixth on Teska’s RBI single.
Joe Chamber took the loss for Laurel Highlands.
Carmichaels 10, Frazier 4 -- The Mikes exploded for nine runs in the third inning on their way to a Section 1-AA win over host Frazier.
Winning pitcher Nathan Beringo struck out 10 in going 5 ½ innings.
Carmichaels’ big third included an RBI double and a two-run single by Jacob Fordyce.
Trenton Carter had a double and two RBIs for the first-place Mikes (6-1, 7-1) who also got a double from Nick Ricco.
Daniel Olbrys hit a double for the Commodores (1-6, 2-8). Dylan Lynch was the losing pitcher.
Mapletown 11, Hundred (W.Va.) 1 -- AJ Vanata hit a two-run homer and pitched a two-hitter as the Maples romped over the host Hornets in a non-section game.
Vanata struck out 17 and walked two in a dominating performance.
Clay Menear had three hits, including a double, and Zach Brewer also doubled for Mapletown (3-7) which had 11 hits.
Losing pitcher Christian Fluharty recorded 12 strikeouts for Hundred (3-9).
Bishop Canevin 8, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- Winning pitched Tyler Maddix fired 6 1/3 scoreless innings and also doubled as the visiting Crusaders beat the Rockets in a Section 2-A game.
Maddix surrendered just three hits and two walks with 13 strikeouts before hitting the pitch-count limit. Kole Olszewski, who got the final two outs, also doubled for Bishop Canevin (3-2, 3-2).
Brody Ross took the loss for Jefferson-Morgan (3-3, 4-3) whose only hits were singles by Brock Bayles, Easton Hanko and Liam Ankrom. Bayles struck out six in three innings of relief.
McGuffey 9, Brownsvile 4 -- Evan Seibert doubled, singled and drove in two runs and Logan Carlise also had two hits and two RBIs as the visiting Highlanders topped the Falcons in a Section 4-AAA game.
Winning pitcher Logan Hall struck out eight in going 5 2/3 innings.
Jacob Ross tripled and Ryan Keith and Logan Seibert both doubled for McGuffey (3-4, 5-6).
Hunter Pelehac took the loss for Brownsville (2-6, 3-6).
Peters Township 10, Albert Gallatin 0 -- Tucker Ferris threw a one-hit shutout as the first-place Indians blanked the visiting Colonials in a five-inning Section 4-AAAAA game two days after AG had dealt them their first loss of the season.
Sam Miller had three hits, including a double, and four RBIs for Peters Township (7-1, 12-1) which also got doubles from Nick Sampson, Jack Lutte, Jack Kail and Jack Natili.
Nick Pegg’s double was the lone hit for AG (1-7, 1-10). Alex Dolobach was the losing pitcher.
Mount Pleasant 3, East Allegheny 0 -- The Vikings got a strong pitching performance from Connor Drzal in handing the first-place Wildcats their first Section 3-AAA loss.
Mount Pleasant (4-4, 7-4) got RBIs from Cole Chatfield, Brady Poole and Jeremy Kitz.
East Allegheny (7-1, 8-3) still sits alone atop the standings while the Vikings move into a third-place tie with Deer Lakes.
