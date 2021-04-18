Waynesburg Central moved ahead of Mount Pleasant into second place in Section 3-AAA with an 11-10 win over the Lady Vikings in girls softball action Saturday.
Erin Fitch had three hits and two RBIs and Meghan Braun hit a home run for the Lady Raiders (3-1, 6-2) who trail only first-place Southmoreland (3-0) in the standings.
Kylee Goodman knocked in three runs with a pair of hits for Waynesburg, which scored six times in the sixth inning.
Mary Smithnosky had three hits, including a home run, two RBIs and four runs for Mount Pleasant (2-1, 7-2), which also got a 4-for-4 performance out of Courtney Poulich.
Ringgold 14, California 8 -- Ringgold exploded for eight runs in the sixth inning to put away its first win of the season in a non-section game at California.
Daniella Vecchio and Peyton Laflash both hit home runs for the Lady Rams (1-6) who also got doubles from Olivia Vecchio and Leah Jaquay.
Ringgold built a 6-0 lead only the have the Lady Trojans (3-4) pull within 6-4 before the big sixth-inning rally.
Tylie Perok both drove in three runs with three and two hits, respectively, for California. Jordyn Cruse had four hits, McKenna Hewitt contributed three hits and Gabby Pendo chipped in with two hits.
Girls track & field
Shriver sets meet record -- Waynesburg Central's Taylor Shriver cleared the bar at 12 feet, nine inches to take home the gold medal in the pole vault at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association Championships at West Mifflin.
The mark was a meet record and matched Shriver's personal best. The defending WPIAL pole vault champion then had the bar set at 13-1, which would have given her the district record if cleared, but missed on three attempts.
