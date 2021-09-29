Waynesburg Central gathered itself after watching a 2-0 lead slip away and won the fifth set to hold off gallant Carmichaels, 3-2, in a classic Section 3-AA girls volleyball match Tuesday night.
Waynesburg (5-1, 5-2) took the first two sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-22 only to watch the visiting Lady Mikes (4-2, 4-2) bounce off the deck to take sets three and four by scores of 25-21 and 29-27. The Lady Raiders prevailed in set five, 15-11.
Sarah Stephenson racked up 16 kills and 12 assists and Morgan Stephenson totaled 11 kills and 10 digs to lead the way for Waynesburg. Paige Jones had 12 digs, Lily Rush contributed 20 assists and Karlee Hogue added seven kills.
Beth Cree sparked Carmichaels with 20 kills and three aces. Mikayla Andrews and Sophia Zalar had five kills apiece and the Lady Mikes all got 18 service points from Aliyah Thomas and 16 from Emy Mejia.
Albert Gallatin 3, Uniontown 0 -- Elizabeth Murtha churned out 16 kills, six digs and five blocks to spur the host Lady Colonials past Uniontown in a battle for second place in Section 3-AAA.
The Lady Raiders could've leapfrogged AG into second place with a win but instead fall to 4-2 in section play while Albert Gallatin improves to 6-1 in section play and 7-1 overall.
The Lady Colonials won by scores of 25-15, 25-13 and 25-9.
Laney Wilson had 11 kills for AG which also got 11 assists from Emma Eckert, five digs from Mia Moser and four aces from Kameron Miller.
California 3, Fort Cherry 2 -- The Lady Trojans survived a five-set melee with visiting Fort Cherry in a battle for sole possession of second place in Section 2-A.
California improves to 5-1 in section play while the Lady Rangers fall into third place at 3-2.
California won the first set, 25-21, dropped the second set by the same score, went up 2-1 with a narrow 25-23 win in the third set then fell by a 25-22 count in the fourth set before prevailing in the fifth-and-deciding set, 15-10.
Tayla Pascoe paved the way to victory for the Lady Trojans with 16 kills, 28 digs and two aces. California also got 22 digs and three aces from Jordyn Cruse, seven kills from Alexis Sherman and 24 assists from Gianna Grillo.
West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1 -- Kasie Meek had 19 kills as West Greene knocked off host Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2-A match.
The Lady Pioneers won by scores of 25-15, 25-17, 19-25 and 25-12.
Sophia Plock added 10 kills for West Greene (3-3, 6-3). Olivia Kiger had 28 service points and BreAnn Jackson registered 31 assists.
Madison Wright totaled five kills, two blocks and seven digs for the Lady Rockets (2-4, 3-6) and Anna Uveges had five kills and two blocks. Finley Kramer and Mia Baker each had 11 digs for J-M which also got 14 assists and five digs from Ali Ostrich and four kills and two blocks from Isabelle Bazzoli.
Bishop Canevin 3, Mapletown 0 -- The Lady Crusaders beat host Mapletown in a non-section battle of first-place teams.
Bishop Canevin, which sits atop Section 3-A, won by scores of 25-18, 25-7 and 25-23.
The Lady Maples (7-1), who are on top of Section 2-A, were led by Krista Wilson with 11 kills and nine digs and Macee Cree with 21 assists and 16 digs. Mapletown also got 10 digs and four kills from Ella Menear, 11 digs from Riley Pekar and 10 digs and two kills from Taylor Dusenberry.
Frazier 3, Southmoreland 1 -- Jensyn Hartman totaled 18 kills and 14 service points and the Lady Commodores bounced back after losing a marathon first set to defeat visiting Southmoreland in a Section 3-AA match.
Frazier won by scores of 29-31, 25-17, 25-19 and 25-16.
Gracen Hartman had 25 assists for the Lady Commodores (6-0, 8-0) who also got seven kills from Braylin Salisbury, 23 digs from Molly Yauch, 13 digs from Maria Felsher, 21 service points from Maddie Stefancik and seven blocks from Eliza Newcomer.
The Lady Scotties fall to 3-3 in the section.
Other scores: Thomas Jefferson 3, Elizabeth Forward 0.
Girls soccer
Laurel Highlands 12, Uniontown 3 -- The Fillies got two goals from four different players in defeating visiting Uniontown in a Section 2-AAA match.
The win pulls Laurel Highlands (4-4, 5-4) into a fourth-place tie with Ringgold.
Brianna Marzano, Jenna Voyten, Madison McClean and Jocelyn Radcliffe each found the net twice for LH, which also got goals from Elle Mancini, Madison Nicklow, Bailey Edenfield and Emily Rhitz.
The Lady Raiders (0-7, 0-10) got all their offense from Allison Novak and recorded a hat trick in the loss.
Connellsville 5, Ringgold 0 -- Mary Kate Lape rang up four more goals as Connellsville solidified its hold on first place in Section 2-AAA with a victory at Ringgold.
Lape tallied the only goal of the first half off an assist by Emma Tikey at the 8:33 mark.
The Lady Falcons (7-0, 8-1) took control in the second half. Nevaeh Hamborsky assisted on Lape's second goal just 2:27 after halftime, Tikey's goal at 31:35 made it 3-0, Lape's hat trick goal on an assist from Joceoly Gratchic upped the lead to 4-0 at 14:14 and Lape's unassisted goal with 7:15 left wrapped up the scoring.
Connellsville goalkeeper Madison Kinneer stopped all eight shots she faced.
Emily Delano made 18 saves for the Lady Rams (4-4, 4-6).
Bentworth 2, Charleroi 2 -- The Lady Bearcats and host Lady Cougars (2-3, 2-6) played to a draw through two overtimes in a Section 2-A match.
Tessa Charpentier and Taylor Leonetti scored goals for Bentworth (3-3, 5-5).
Belle Vernon 2, Trinity 0 -- Farrah Reader and Melayna Morgan each scored a goal and Victoria Rodriguez stopped 10 shots to propel the Lady Leopards past host Trinity in a Section 2-AAA match.
The Lady Hillers (3-3, 3-4) could've jumped over second-place Belle Vernon and into a tie for second place in the standings with a win. Instead the Lady Leopards (5-2, 7-3) now sit alone in second.
Reader scored on an assist from Morgan Einodshofer in the first half. Morgan's insurance goal came in the second half on an assist by Ava Scalise.
The was enough for the Belle Vernon defense.
"Victoria Rodriguez played a great game in the net tonight with some big saves," BV coach Tracy Lovett said. "Adeline Guess was dominant on defense and made some real big plays, a big difference-maker tonight for the team. But the whole defensive line stood out tonight.
"This was a true team win and a very big win for us."
Trinity 3, Ringgold 0 -- The Lady Hillers swept host Ringgold in a Section 2-AAA match.
Trinity won by scores of 25-8, 25-14 and 25-13.
The Lady Hillers improve to 5-1 in the section while the Lady Rams fall to 2-4.
Boys soccer
Scores: Greensburg Salem 7, Albert Gallatin 2; Chartiers-Houston 5, Beth-Center 1; Steel Valley 8, Monessen 0; Burrell 2, Yough 1, OT.
Boys cross country
California 15, Burgettstown 50; California 18, West Greene 37; West Greene 27, Burgettstown 28 -- The Trojans swept the Section 3-AA meet held at Fort Cherry.
California defeated Burgettstown, 15-50, and West Greene, 18-37. The Pioneers edged Burgettstown, 27-28.
The Trojans' Kolby Kent easily finished first in a winning time of 18:36. Teammate Kai Vanderlaan was third with a time of 20:25. Steven Gwyn (5, 21:19), Jay Danek (6, 21:21), and Niamh McClaflin (7, 22:35) also had top-10 finishes.
West Greene's Kaden Shields placed fourth with a time of 20:53. Nash Bloom was ninth in 23:01. Joshua Archer (12, 23:20), Parker Smith (14, 23:52), Noah Webster (15, 23:59), and Levi Barnhart (21, 31:00) also ran for the Pioneers.
Other scores: Elizabeth Forward 15, West Mifflin 45; McKeesport 25, Elizabeth Forward 31.
Girls cross country
West Greene 15, California 50; West Greene 15, Burgettstown 50 -- Although the Lady Trojans took the top two spots, the Lady Pioneers swept the Section 3-AA meet at Fort Cherry.
California's Anastasia Georgagis finished first with a time of 22:26. Teammate Alina McClaflin placed second in 23:06.
Katie Lampe led a stream of Lady Pioneers across the finish line in seventh place with a time of 28:36. Lexi Six (28:37), Kiley Meek (28:39), Emily Stokes (29:28), and Sarah Collins (29:58) followed Lampe. Isabella Stokes was 13th in 37:55.
Other scores: Elizabeth Forward 23, McKeesport 34; Elizabeth Forward 15, West Mifflin 50.
Boys golf
Scores: Derry 201, Yough 294; Ligonier Valley 212, Southmoreland 284; Ligonier Valley 212, Yough 291.
Girls Golf
Scores: Connellsville 186, Indiana 201; Southmoreland 220, Derry 245.
Girls Tennis
Scores: Valley 5, Mount Pleasant 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.