Zander Aird had three hits and first-place Yough built a 6-0 lead on its way to a 9-4 victory at McGuffey in Section 4-AAA baseball action on Thursday.
The Cougars (9-0, 12-4) scored a run in the first, a run in the second and four in the third before the Highlanders (5-4, 9-5) struck for four runs in the bottom of the third to pull within 6-4.
Yough put the game away with three runs in the sixth.
Matt Sanner doubled and singled for the Cougars who also got a double from Jack Sampson. Winning pitcher James Shoman gave up five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings.
Mason Platt had two hits for the Highlanders. Losing pitcher Jantzen Durbin allowed all nine runs on nine hits with four walks and one strikeout in 5 1/3 innings.
Latrobe 5, Belle Vernon 4 -- Logan Bradish’s run-scoring ground out in the sixth inning proved to be the difference as the host Wildcats clinched the outright Section 2-AAAA title with a win over the Leopards.
Anthony Massari, Louis Amatucci and winning pitcher Riley Smith each had two hits for Latrobe (8-1, 11-6). Smith gave up five hits with two walks and three strikeouts in tossing a complete game.
Adam LaCarte hit a three-run homer to give Belle Vernon (4-5, 7-8) a 3-0 lead in the first inning and also doubled.
Losing pitcher Colton Lee blanked the Wildcats through the first four innings but surrendered four runs in the fifth before being relieved by Alex Nash.
Bradish's RBI in the sixth put Latrobe up 5-3.
The Leopards cut the lead to one on Tanner Steeber’s RBI grounder in the seventh.
Lee allowed six hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. Nash coughed up one run on two hits with no walks and one strikeout in finishing up on the mound.
Greensburg Salem 6, Brownsville 1 -- The Lions scored five runs in the sixth inning to snap a 1-1 tie and went on to defeat the visiting Falcons to remain one game in back of first-place Yough in Section 4-AAA game.
Grant Smith hit a triple for Greensburg Salem (8-1, 12-3) which also got doubles from Matthew Scarpa and Tyler Martin. Owen Tutich wen the distance to earn the win.
Derrick Tarpley smacked a triple for Brownsville (2-9, 3-11).
