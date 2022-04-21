Winning pitcher Allen Novacek and Jack Sampson each had a double and an RBI as visiting Yough parlayed three hits and five Charleroi errors into a 6-3 victory in Section 4-AAA baseball action on Wednesday.
Novacek allowed two earned runs on three hits with five strikeouts in four innings.
The visiting Cougars scored once in the second and four times in the third to take a 5-0 lead and held on from there.
Korvyn Johnson also drove in a run for Yough (3-2, 4-4).
Ben Shields doubled and singled for the host Cougars (3-2, 5-2) who have lost two straight after a 5-0 start. Ethan Hadsell also had two hits for Charleroi.
Kaden Woods was the losing pitcher.
Thomas Jefferson 3, Connellsville 1 — The Jaguars rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to upend the host Falcons in a Section 4-AAAAA game.
Beau Bigam, who held Thomas Jefferson (3-2, 7-3) scoreless through the first six innings, was the tough-luck losing pitcher for Connellsville. Bigam allowed six hits.
The Falcons took a 1-0 lead in the first off winning pitcher Ryan Sluk when Zakary David doubled and eventually scored on Bigam’s sacrifice fly.
The Jaguars tied it in the seventh on Brady Haberman’s sacrifice fly and went ahead on Jaxson Szarmach’s RBI sacrifice squeeze bunt. TJ tacked on an insurance run on a Connellsville throwing error.
Cody Karcher pitched the seventh to earn the save for Thomas Jefferson (3-2, 7-3).
Sluk allowed just two hits, including a single by Mason May, in six innings. Alec Warden doubled for the Jaguars.
West Mifflin 10, Elizabeth Forward 2 — Zane Griffaton had three hits, including a home run and a triple, and drove in two runs as the Titans knocked off the visiting Warriors in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Derek Kleinhans doubled and singled twice, Eric Link had two doubles and two RBIs and Bert Kovalsky also knocked in two runs for West Mifflin (6-1, 9-2). Mekhi Scott chipped in with a double and Jake Waller smacked a triple for the Titans.
Pierson Buck was the winning pitcher.
A.J. Wardropper had two hits for Elizabeth Forward (3-2, 4-2). Nate Ratica took the loss.
Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Monessen 6 — The Centurions survived a late rally by the visiting Greyhounds to earn a Section 2-A victory.
Greensburg scored five runs in the first and one run in both the second and third for a 7-0 advantage. Monessen plated three runs in fifth and three more in the sixth to make it a one-run game.
Max Kallock knocked in two runs with a pair of doubles for GCC (3-2, 4-2). Mike McCready was the winning pitcher.
R.J. DiEugenio doubled and singled for the Greyhounds (2-3, 2-5) who also got two hits from losing pitcher Jack Sacco.
High school softball
Greensburg Central Catholic 17, Jefferson-Morgan 1 — Isabelle Marquez doubled and Emma Henry threw a four-hitter as the Lady Centurions toppled the host Lady Rockets in a five-inning Section 2-A game.
Henry struck out nine as GCC improved to 3-0 in the section and 6-2 overall.
Jasmine Demaske accounted for the only run for Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 1-3) with a home run. Brooklynn Snyder was the losing pitcher.
