Allen Novacek singled in Korvyn Johnson with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Yough stormed back from a 6-0 deficit to edge Mount Pleasant, 7-6, in a WPIAL Class AAA first-round baseball playoff game at Hempfield on Tuesday.
The fifth-seeded Cougars advance to play No. 4 Mohawk in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
The 12th-seeded Vikings (9-8) went up 1-0 in the first inning on Jeremy Kitz’s run-scoring single and led 3-0 after two innings thanks to Cole Chatfield’s two-run double.
Mount Pleasant increased its lead to 6-0 in the third on Rege Sofranko’s RBI double and Connor Drzal’s two-run single.
Yough (11-7) finally got on the board with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third when Novacek was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Jack Sampson followed with a sacrifice fly.
The Cougars cut the gap to 6-5 with a three-run fourth sparked by RBI singles from Kaden Bizzozero and Taylor Odelli. Yough tied it an inning later on Sampson’s run-scoring single.
That set the stage for Novacek whose drive into left-center field easily scored Johnson for the extra—inning, walk-off win.
James Shoman earned the win in relief of starter Novacek.
Kitz suffered the loss in relief of starter Sofranko.
West Greene 8, Western Beaver 1 -- Corey Wise twirled a three-hitter as the fourth-seeded Pioneers notched the second postseason win in program history in a WPIAL Class A first-round playoff game against No. 13 Western Beaver (4-11) at Peterswood Park.
West Greene's first ever playoff win came last year, 12-7 over Sewickley Academy.
The Pioneers (12-5) move into the quarterfinals for the second season in a row where they will face No. 5 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Thursday.
Wise struck out 11.
Neshannock 11, Bentworth 5 -- Colten Shaffer homered, doubled and knocked in four runs as the No. 7 Lancers beat the 10th-seeded Bearcats in a WPIAL Class AA first-round playoff game at Chippewa Park.
The Lancers will play second-seeded Seton LaSalle in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Winning pitcher Grant Melder and Nathan Rynd also homered and doubled for Neshannock (15-6).
Colton Brightwell hit a solo home run and Lucas Burt tripled for Bentworth (10-6) which also got a pair of RBIs from John Scott.
South Park 14, Waynesburg Central 1 -- Austin Lafferty homered, doubled and knocked in two runs as the Eagles soared past the Raiders in a five-inning WPIAL Class AAA first-round playoff game at West Mifflin.
Second-seeded South Park will play No. 7 New Brighton in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Winning pitcher Drew Lafferty allowed four hits and no walks with eight strikeouts.
Luke Rider had a double and three RBIs for No. 2 South Park (15-5).
Lincoln Pack tripled and singled and Mason Switalki also had two hits with an RBI for Waynesburg (5-13). Switalski took the loss. He walked three and struck out three.
Avonworth 10, Southmoreland 0 – Jordan Kolenda drove in three runs with two hits as the third-seeded Antelopes blanked the 14th-seeded Scotties in a five-inning WPIAL Class AAA first-round playoff game at Highlands High School.
Avonworth (14-7) advances to the quarterfinals where it will face East Allegheny on Thursday.
Winning pitcher Mason Horwat went four innings. Mason Monroe had a double and two RBIs.
Southmoreland ends its season at (7-8).
High school softball
Mount Pleasant 16, North Catholic 2 -- Katie Hutter smacked three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs as the eighth-seeded Lady Vikings romped over No. 9 North Catholic in a WPIAL Class AAA first-round playoff game at Fox Chapel.
Mount Pleasant (10-8) advances into the quarterfinals where it will go up against No. 1 Avonworth on Thursday.
Winning pitcher Sophia Smithnosky had a triple, double, single and two RBIs for the Lady Vikings who also got a double and two RBIs from both Abby Swank and Addison Reese.
Sophia Wiesner accounted for both runs for the Lady Trojans (6-6) with a two-run homer.
Trinity 11, Connellsville 2 -- Amber Morgan drove in three runs with three hits, including a triple, as the third-seeded Lady Hillers rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Lady Falcons in a WPIAL Class AAAAA first-round game at Waynesburg University.
The Lady Hiller (16-2) play No. 11 Chartiers Valley in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Addison Agnew doubled twice for Trinity which also got a triple and three RBIs from Madison Argo and a double and two RBIs from Hannah Suhoski. Taylor Dunn was the winning pitcher.
Ava McClean smacked a pair of doubles for No. 14 Connellsville (6-12). Iris Burd was the losing pitcher.
Southmoreland 5, Derry 4 -- Makayla Etling singled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh innings as the fifth-seeded Lady Scotties (12-3) fended off No. 12 Derry's upset bid in a WPIAL Class AAA first-round playoff game at Norwin.
Southmoreland advances to the quarterfinals where it will meet No. 4 Ellwood City on Thursday.
Etling and Brynn Charnesky both had two hits for Southmoreland.
Sophia Doherty had a double and three RBIs for Derry (3-11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.