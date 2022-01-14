Carmichaels snapped a seven game losing streak with an important Section 2-AA victory over visiting Frazier, 51-46, in girls basketball action on Thursday night.
Sophia Zalar poured in a game-high 26 points for coach Chelsea Ulery's Lady Mikes (1-3, 3-7) who came out on top in a battle for sole possession of fourth place in the section standings. The top four teams qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.
The game was tied 8-8 after the first quarter but Carmichaels moved out to a 21-17 halftime lead and extended the margin to 40-29 after three periods.
The Lady Commodores (0-3, 2-7) fought back with a 17-11 advantage in the fourth quarter but it wasn't enough.
Zalar, who scored all but three of her team's points in the final frame, was followed in the Carmichaels scoring column by Megan Voithofer with 14 points, including two 3-pointers, and Ashley Batis with seven points. Both Voithofer and Batis fouled out.
Eliza Newcomer led Frazier with 16 points, including nine as her team tried to rally in the fourth period. Taylor Hazelbacker, who also fouled out, and Delaney Warnick chipped in with 10 and nine points, respectively.
Trinity 56, Albert Gallatin 42 -- The Lady Colonials put up a strong battle against one of the top teams in the WPIAL but visiting Trinity used a big third quarter to earn a Section 3-AAAAA victory.
Albert Gallatin (1-2, 6-3) led 16-14 after the opening quarter and still clung to a 27-26 advantage at halftime. Trinity finally took control by outscoring AG 20-4 in the third quarter to go up 46-31 and kept the Lady Colonials at bay the rest of the way.
The Lady Hillers (6-0, 10-1), whose average margin of victory entering the game was 42.8 points, put only one player in double figures with Alyssa Clutter scoring 10 points.
Mya Glisan scored a game-high 14 points for Albert Gallatin.
Ringgold 42, Laurel Highlands 32 -- The Lady Rams jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter and fended off the Fillies over the final three quarters to pick up a Section 3-AAAAA win.
Kirra Gerard was the leading scorer for Ringgold (2-2, 5-6) with 16 points.
Aareanna Griffith tied for game-high honors with 16 points for Laurel Highlands (0-5, 0-14) and Ayrianna Sumpter added 12 points.
Monessen 58, Mapletown 26 -- The Lady Greyhounds remained tied with Avella for second place in Section 2-A with a victory over the visiting Lady Maples.
Mercedes Majors led Monessen (3-1, 7-3) with a game-high 22 points.
The Lady Greyhounds led 15-5, 31-11 and 48-19 at the breaks.
Krista Wilson tallied nine points for Mapletown (1-3, 5-6).
Belle Vernon 73, West Mifflin 44 -- The first-place Lady Leopards clawed their way past the visiting Lady Titans in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Belle Vernon ran out to a 26-11 advantage in the first quarter and never looked back.
The Lady Leopards (5-0, 10-2) put four players in double figures. Presleigh Colditz led the way with a game-high 15 points and was followed by Jenna Dawson (12), Farrah Reader (11) and Tessa Rodriguez (10).
Tori Carr and Addison Hilligsberg had 11 and 10 points for West Mifflin (2-4, 3-10).
Elizabeth Forward 79, Ligonier Valley 40 -- Haven Briggs scored a game-high 16 points as the Lady Warriors exploded for 58 in the first half on their way to a Section 3-AAAA win.
Elizabeth Forward led 28-15 after the first quarter, 58-25 at halftime and 66-33 after three quarters.
Bailie Brinson contributed 12 points for EF (4-1, 10-2) and Jocelyn Dawson added 10 points.
Lyla Barr topped Ligonier Valley (0-5, 0-11) in scoring with 10 points.
Waynesburg Central 53, McGuffey 15 -- The Lady Raiders put only one player in double digits with Kaley Rohanna scoring 27 points but it was more than enough to give the visitors a Section 2-AAA win at McGuffey.
Waynesburg (4-1, 8-3) allowed just six points over the final three quarters.
Taylor Schumacher paced the Lady Highlanders (1-4, 5-7) with nine points.
Avella 58, Geibel Catholic 26 -- The Lady Eagles gradually pulled away for a Section 2-A win over the visiting Lady Gators.
Avella led 16-8, 32-13 and 51-24 at the quarter breaks.
Katie Dryer scored 14 points for the Lady Eagles (3-1, 5-5) who stay tied with Monessen for second place. Allie Brownlee followed close behind with 12 points.
Maia Stevenson scored nine points for Geibel (0-4, 2-11).
Plum 44, Yough 36 -- The Lady Mustangs fought off the host Lady Cougars in a non-section clash.
Plum led 10-6, 20-12 and 32-22 at the breaks.
Megan Marstan tossed in 16 points for the Lady Mustangs (4-7) who also got 12 points from Pascale Olevak and 10 from Danika Susko.
Autumn Matthews tallied a game-high 17 points for Yough (3-9).
Seton LaSalle 69, Beth-Center 14 -- The first-place Lady Rebels poured it on in the first half in shooting out to a 53-10 lead on their way to a Section 2-AA win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Seton LaSalle (4-0, 9-3), which is tied atop the standings with Serra Catholic, was led by Mallory Daly with 24 points. Kyliegh Donnelly was next with 18 points and Ava Dursi had 13 points.
Julia Ogradowski paced Beth-Center (0-3, 1-8) with 12 points.
Serra Catholic 67, California 13 -- The undefeated Lady Eagles erupted to a 29-2 lead in the opening quarter on their way to a Section 2-AA win at California.
Chloe Pordash scored 20 points for Serra (4-0, 10-0) which is tied with Seton LaSalle for first place. Cate Clarke and Sammi Currie tossed in 11 points apiece and Rylee Allebach had 10 points.
Rikayah Porter topped the Lady Trojans (2-2, 7-5) in the scoring column with six points.
South Park 76, Bentworth 12 -- The first-place Lady Eagles soared past the host Lady Bearcats in a Section 2-AAA game.
South Park (5-0, 9-2) dominated from start to finish and held a 52-4 halftime lead.
Maddie Graham led the Lady Eagles with 17 points, Nora Ozimet had 16 points and Maya Wertelet chipped in with 10 points.
Bentworth falls to 1-4 in the section and 3-8 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.