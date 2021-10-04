Jolena Quarzo, Ryan Pajak, Kolby Kent and Anastasia Georgagis all had solid individual performances in invitationals over the weekend.
Quarzo, a Brownsville junior, placed fifth at the Great American XC Festival in Cary, N.C., with a time of 17:17.1. Morgantown junior Irene Riggs also had a finishing time of 17:17.1, getting the slight edge at the finish line.
Madison Central’s Ciara O’Shea won with a time of 17:08.9.
Pajak, a sophomore at Ringgold, traveled east to run in the 47th Lehigh Paul Short Run and placed third overall in a time of 15:23.6.
The California and Elizabeth Forward boys and girls competed in the Bald Eagle Invitational at White Oak Park.
The Lady Trojans’ Anatastia Georgagis placed fourth in the girls A race in a school-record time of 20:42.6. Alina McClafin placed 10th in 21:21.3.
The Trojans’ Kolby Kent was third in the boys A race, finishing with a time of 17:25.7. Steven Gwyn (22, 19:43.3), Kai Vanderlaan (26, 19:49.4), Niamh McClafin (39, 20:41.9), and Jay Danek (41, 20:55.6) also ran for California.
Laci Schwirian was second in the girls AA race for Elizabeth Forward with a time of 21:08.7. Marissa Manko crossed the finish line 20 seconds later. Summer Shelton (11, 23:57.0), Alexis Rodriguez (15, 24:52.4), Madison Alessio (16, 25:30.4), and Sienna Exler (20, 30:58.6) also competed for the Lady Warriors.
Patrick Burgos led Elizabeth Forward to the finish line in the boys AA race in a time of 17:32.9. Hunter Thomas (12, 18:17.6), Garrett Vietmeier (20, 18:44.6), Ethan Boyle (27, 19:52.9), and Tyler White (35, 21:10.1) also competed for the Warriors.
Brownsville graduate Gionna Quarzo ran a personal-best time of 17:31.4 for ninth place running for North Carolina State in the open 5K at the Joe Piane Invitational hosted by the University of Notre Dame.
