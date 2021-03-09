Belle Vernon’s Sam West was disappointed as he stood in Upper St. Clair’s gymnasium at the close of last Saturday’s WPIAL Class AA Swimming Championships because he had hoped for a better finish in the 200 freestyle to be in better position for one of the six at-large bids into the PIAA meet.
Laurel Highlands’ Maria Mrosko was saddened, as well, not sure if the district meet would be her last for the Fillies.
Well, both seniors discovered Monday their final meet would be Friday, March 19, at Cumberland Valley High School as both secured at-large bids into the PIAA Championships.
Mrosko had the fourth-fastest at-large time in both the 200 IM (2:10.44) and 100 butterfly (58.59).
West had the fourth-fastest qualifying time in the 100 freestyle and secured the sixth and final bid into the 200 freestyle. The senior will also swim on the Leopards’ 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Laurel Highlands’ Elizabeth Thomas had the second-fastest at-large time of 58.27 seconds in the 100 backstroke. The Fillies also secured a lane in the 200 medley relay with the fourth-fastest at-large time of 1:50.65, as well as in the 400 freestyle relay.
Laurel Highlands’ Ella Ciez is first alternate in the 50 freestyle.
The Lady Vikings’ had the second-fastest non-automatic time of 1:49.13 for a berth into the 200 medley relay.
Mount Pleasant’s SaraJo Gardner earned a berth into the 100 backstroke and is second alternate in the 50 freestyle, and teammate Reegan Brown also advanced in the 100 backstroke and is first alternate in the 100 butterfly.
Elizabeth Forward’s Hailey Yurkovich (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) secured two lanes in the state meet. The Lady Warriors’ Natalie Glessner advanced in the 500 freestyle and is the second alternate in the 200 freestyle.
California’s Anastasia Georgagis earned a lane in the 100 breaststroke with the fourth-fastest time of 1:06.60 and is the first alternate in the 200 IM.
Mapletown’s Ella Menear set two Upper St. Clair pool records in her gold-medal swims, and her times in the 200 IM (2:04.54) and 100 backstroke (54.58) were good enough to enter the state meet as the fastest in the two events.
Southmoreland’s Henry Miller won the gold medal in the 100 breaststroke and enters the PIAA Class meet with the fastest time of 57.13 seconds. The sophomore then earned an at-large bid in the 100 butterfly.
Belle Vernon senior Ian Shahan shared the gold medal in the 50 freestyle with Neshannock’s Conner McBeth in a WPIAL record time of 20.36 seconds. However, Shahan enters the PIAA Championships on an at-large bid with McBeth given the automatic berth.
The Mustangs’ Ian Hamilton and Kole Friel will also have one more meet. Friel earned berths into the 200 IM and 500 freestyle, while Hamilton secured a lane in the 200 freestyle.
The pair also received an at-large berth on the 200 freestyle relay.
