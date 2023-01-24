Mount Pleasant’s Lily King is continuing her dominance in the pool, as evidenced by the most recent release of the WPIAL Class AA swimming performance list.
King, a sophomore, has the fastest time in the 50 freestyle (23.72), 100 freestyle (51.24), and 200 freestyle (1:53.02). She has the third-fastest time in the 500 freestyle. King has also had qualifying swims in the 100 breaststroke, 200 IM and 100 butterfly.
Mapletown senior Ella Menear had only one qualifying swim this season in mid-December, but has still posted the fastest time in the 100 backstroke (57.41). She had the fastest time in the 200 IM in the first posting two weeks ago, but her time of 2:07.91 slipped to second-fastest after Northgate’s Elise Nardozzi swam 2:07.31 on Jan. 13.
The Lady Vikings have a strong showing of midseason qualifiers, including Kiersten O’Connor (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly, 200 IM), SaraJo Gardner (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 IM), Trinity Graft (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Reegan Brown (100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly, 200 IM), Morgan Baughman (500 freestyle), McKenna Mizikar (100 backstroke, 100 butterfly), Gabby Kinneer (100 backstroke), and Maddie Barrick (100 breaststroke).
Uniontown freshman Hannah Foster has already qualified in five events: 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, and 200 IM.
Ella Ciez (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 200 IM) and Addie Ciez (100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 IM) have qualifying times for Laurel Highlands.
Natalie Noll (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly, 200 IM), Emily Doleno (50 freestyle), and Emily Carpeal (500 freestyle, 200 IM) have hit the mark so far for Ringgold.
Elizabeth Forward’s Riley McLaughlin (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 200 IM), Madison Alessio (50 freestyle), Maddy McClain (100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 IM), and Emma Durant (100 backstroke) have had qualifying swims.
Melina Stratigos (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 IM) and Ava Bosetti (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 IM) met the standard for Belle Vernon.
California senior Anastasia Georgagis (100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 200 IM), along with Southmoreland’s Maria Stewart (100 butterfly), have finished in the qualifying time.
Southmoreland senior Henry Miller will have his choice of events after qualifying in a number of swims. He has the fastest time to date in the 50 freestyle (21.58), 100 butterfly (50.66), and 100 breaststroke (58.52). Miller also qualified in the 100 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 IM and 200 freestyle.
Mount Pleasant’s David Mutter (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 IM), Joseph Gardner (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 200 IM), Logan Snively (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly), Brendan Korpiel (100 breaststroke), and Seth Painter (100 butterfly) have posted qualifying swims.
Ringgold’s Gionni Traeger (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 IM), Tyler George (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly), Brandon Nguyen (50 freestyle), and Benjamin Carpeal (100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 IM) have met the qualifying standard.
Belle Vernon’s Jake Wessel (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Nick Reda (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 200 IM), and Timothy Reda (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 200 IM) have earned a spot on the performance list.
Kayden Faychak (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 200 IM), Matt Vietmeier (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Thomas Fine (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 200 IM), Brodie Weagley (200 freestyle, 200 IM), and Ethan Glessner (100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly) have qualified for Elizabeth Forward.
Laurel Highlands’ Ian Hamilton (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly, 200 IM), Connor Locke (100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 IM), Kasey Mahoney (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 200 IM), and Craig Soltis (100 freestyle) have met the standard.
Connellsville’s Kasey Stanton has qualified in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
Uniontown’s Logan Voytish (200 IM, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) and Jacob Schiffbauer (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 IM) have qualifying swims so far this season.
The Warriors’ Garrett Vietmeier and Laurel Highlands’ Philip Cohen have qualified for the Class AA diving finals. Mount Pleasant’s Paige Richter and Rayna Wisneski, the Fillies’ Ella Ciez, and Elizabeth Forward’s Ryann Janosko and Rylee Emsurak have all met the point standard for diving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.