Belle Vernon’s Ian Shahan wanted to enter next week’s PIAA Swimming & Diving Championships as the top seed in his two events, and that’s just what the junior is as seeks to successfully defend his state gold medals.
Shahan joins Mount Pleasant’s Heather Gardner, the Laurel Highlands girls 200 medley relay, the Fillies’ Maria Mrosko, and Elizabeth Forward’s 200 and 400 freestyle relays as automatic qualifiers for the state meet by virtue of their gold medal finish at the WPIAL Championships.
The field in the individual events was filled in with the 22 fastest times from around the state’s district meets.
“This is a good staging ground going into states. I want to be on my time going into states,” Shahan said of the WPIAL meet. “I want to be close to 43 (seconds) as possible the 100 freestyle. I’d be happy with 44 low.”
Gardner enters her final state meet seeking the titles that have eluded the senior in her stellar 4-year career, a state gold medal (or two).
“Oh, yeah, absolutely, two golds,” said Gardner.
Only gold medal winners received an automatic berth into the state meet, but the list of local competitors advancing to Bucknell University grew after those who received an at-large bid based on their times in the district championship was added to the psyche sheets.
Mrosko had the fastest qualifying time in the 200 IM, with Mapletown freshman Ella Menear posting the second-fastest mark. The Fillies’ Elizabeth Thomas, Elizabeth Forward’s Hailey Yurkovich and Natalie Glessner, and Belle Vernon’s Delaney Patterson also secure a berth based on their times at Trees Pool.
Patterson also qualified in the breaststroke, allowing the sophomore another shot to improve upon her times.
“I hope to go to states so I can go faster,” said Patterson.
Menear’s silver medal performance in the 100 backstroke turned out to be the fastest qualifying time of the non-automatic qualifiers. Thomas has the second-fastest time and Mount Pleasant freshman SaraJo Gardner is 14th among the qualifiers.
SaraJo Gardner also qualified for the 50 freestyle.
The remaining qualifiers for the girls championship include Laurel Highlands’ Ella Ciez (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and 400 freestyle relay, Mount Pleasant’s 200 medley and 200 and 400 freestyle relays, Elizabeth Forward’s Kaelyn McClain (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Ashlee Toth (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Marleigh Bennett (50 freestyle), Hailey Yurkovich (500 freestyle), and Natalie Glessner (500 freestyle), and California’s Anastasia Georgagis (100 breaststroke).
Laurel Highlands’ Jenna Roscoe is an alternate in the 50 freestyle, as are Bennett and the Lady Vikings’ Reegan Brown in the 100 butterfly.
Several boys had their seasons extended by a week with berths based on time, including Belle Vernon’s Sam West (200 freestyle) and the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, Laurel Highlands’ Ian Hamilton (200 freestyle) and Kole Friel (200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Southmoreland’s Henry Miller (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke), and Mount Pleasant’s 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Ringgold’s Andrew Noll (100 backstroke) and Elizabeth Forward’s Gavin Guern (100 backstroke) are alternates. Guern also qualified for the Class AA diving championship.
