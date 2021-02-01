The second posting of the WPIAL performance list in swimming and diving was updated Monday, and a number of local swimmers and divers have already met the revamped standards.
Further guidance on the WPIAL swimming championships is expected to be announced this week, namely the number of competitors and championship site location and times.
Laurel Highlands’ Maria Mrosko (4, 100 butterfly, 1:00.86; 4, 2:15.62; 6, 200 freestyle, 2:01.84; 19, 100 freestyle, 58.08), California’s Anastasia Georgagis (2, 100 breaststroke, 1:09.86; 14, 100 freestyle, 57.29; 11, 100 backstroke, 1:05.17; 8, 100 butterfly, 1:02.09), and Mapletown’s Ella Menear (2, 200 IM, 2:13.24; 3, 100 backstroke, 59.99) all have posted top times in Class AA through the early portion of the season.
Elizabeth Forward’s Hailey Yurkovich (3, 200 freestyle, 2:00.64; 2, 100 backstroke, 59.71) and Natalie Glessner (3, 500 freestyle, 5:24.94; 4, 100 breaststroke, 1:11.38) also have top finishes.
Girls who have also posted a time include: Laurel Highlands’ Elizabeth Thomas (5, 100 backstroke, 1:01.02; 17, 2:25.28, 2:25.28) and Ella Ciez (4, 100 freestyle, 54.79; 6, 50 freestyle, 25.30; 7, 100 breaststroke, 1:11.78); Mount Pleasant’s SaraJo Gardner (7, 50 freestyle, 25.31; 15, 200 freestyle, 2:06.30; 13, 500 freestyle, 5:47.09; 8, 100 backstroke, 1:01.65; 8, 100 breaststroke, 1:11.80; 12, 200 IM, 2:23.30), Reegan Brown (10, 50 freestyle, 25.65; 10, 100 freestyle, 56.59; 8, 200 freestyle, 2:05.22; 6, 200 IM, 2:16.78; 9, 500 freestyle, 5:41.41; 6, 100 backstroke, 1:01.03; 7, 100 butterfly, 1:01.80), McKenna Mizikar (14, 50 freestyle, 26.13; 17, 100 freestyle, 57.69; 13, 100 butterfly, 1:04.79), Ashlyn Hornick (15, 50 freestyle, 26.24; 19, 200 freestyle, 2:08.51), and Trinity Graft (16, 50 freestyle, 26.25; 15, 100 freestyle, 57.34); Elizabeth Forward’s Yurkovich (16, 100 freestyle, 57.54; 6, 100 butterfly, 1:01.52; 11, 200 IM, 2:21.55), Glessner (7, 200 freestyle, 2:01.88; 18, 50 freestyle; 7, 100 backstroke, 1:01.24), Jamie Belding (20, 50 freestyle, 26.51), and Maddy McClain (8, 200 IM, 2:18.81; 5, 500 freestyle, 5:32.86; 10, 100 freestyle, 57.10; 11, 200 freestyle, 2:01.88); Belle Vernon’s Delaney Patterson (7, 200 IM, 2:18.11; 22, 50 freestyle, 26.63; 10, 500 freestyle, 5:42.81; 5, 100 breaststroke, 1:11.39; 17, 100 butterfly, 1:05.65) and Melina Stratigos (17, 200 freestyle, 2:07.00); and Ringgold’s Andrea Kassa (23, 100 freestyle, 56.68; 14, 500 freestyle, 5:47.57) and Paige Doleno (10, 100 breaststroke, 1:12.26).
Laurel Highlands sophomore Ian Hamilton has posted the fastest time in the 200 freestyle of 1:48.11. Teammate Kole Friel is the third fastest in the 200 freestyle with 1:49.65 and the 500 freestyle of 4:59.31.
Southmoreland’s Henry Miller is the fastest in the Class AA 100 breaststroke to date with a time of 1:00.30. He’s 16th in the 100 backstroke (59.75). He’s fifth in the 100 butterfly (55.11), sixth in the 200 IM (2:04.09), and seventh in the 50 freestyle (22.74).
Belle Vernon senior Ian Shahan is one of the top returning swimmers in Class AA and his early times show he’s prepared to be among the elite again this season. He is the fastest in the 100 butterfly (52.08), has the second-fastest time in the 50 freestyle (21.31), 200 IM (2:01.95), and the 100 freestyle (47.23), fourth in the 100 backstroke (56.15), fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:02.52), and eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.97).
Mount Pleasant’s Joseph Christofano (3, 50 freestyle, 21.82) also has a top time.
Boys who have also met the qualifying standard include: Laurel Highlands’ Hamilton (12, 100 backstroke, 58.94; 12, 100 butterfly, 56.57; 8, 200 IM, 2:05.75) and Friel (22, 100 butterfly, 59.30; 7, 200 IM, 2:05.74); Belle Vernon’s Sam West (3, 100 freestyle, 48.95; 6, 50 freestyle, 22.58; 4, 200 freestyle, 1:50.40; 17, 100 backstroke, 59.81; 10, 100 breaststroke, 1:06.30; 21, 200 IM, 2:11.88), Cody Danto (20, 100 freestyle, 52.91; 23, 200 IM, 2:12.51), Nick Reda (24, 100 backstroke, 1:00.85), and Garrett Ursiny (19, 50 freestyle, 23.73); Elizabeth Forward’s Kaden Faychak (11, 50 freestyle, 23.05; 6, 100 breaststroke, 1:04.62; 18, 100 butterfly, 58.37; 22, 200 IM, 2:12.38); Mount Pleasant’s Daniel Lynch (25, 50 freestyle, 23.93; 29, 100 freestyle, 53.83; 27, 100 butterfly, 1:00.94) and Ben Fisher (23, 100 freestyle, 53.16; 28, 100 freestyle, 1:01.21); Ringgold’s Nathan Ferrence (26, 100 freestyle, 53.49; 23, 100 butterfly, 1:00.17; 25, 200 IM, 2:13.76), Benjamin Carpeal (22, 200 freestyle, 1:59.19; 10, 500 freestyle, 5:16.46), Bryan Nguyen (16, 100 breaststroke, 1:08.47), and Andrew Noll (15, 200 freestyle, 1:56.43; 11, 100 backstroke, 58.17; 14, 200 IM, 2:08.74); and Uniontown’s Logan Voytish (21, 100 backstroke, 1:00.78; 16, 100 butterfly, 58.17).
Ringgold’s Jonnie McDuffie (3, 231.30), Elizabeth Forward’s Andrew Palmer (11, 174.95), Laurel Highlands’ Joe Holp (13, 161.70), and Mount Pleasant’s Paige Richter (7, 194.05) have all hit the points standard in Class AA diving.
The Mount Pleasant, Laurel Highlands and Elizabeth Forward girls, and the Belle Vernon, Laurel Highlands, Ringgold and Uniontown boys have all qualified in the relays.
