The first WPIAL winter sports tournament gets underway Monday with the wrestling sectional team tournament.
Waynesburg Central hosts the Section 4-AAA tournament, facing Mt. Lebanon at 6 p.m. Peters Twp. wrestles Canon-McMillan in the other semifinal with the winners meeting in the title match at 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville, fresh off a quarantine due to coronavirus precautions, travels to Thomas Jefferson for a match against Norwin in the Section 2-AAA tournament. The winner faces the Jaguars in the final.
Beth-Center wrestles Fort Cherry at Burgettstown in the Section 1-AA tournament. The victor faces the winner of the match between the host team and McGuffey in the championship.
Mount Pleasant rounds out the local teams, taking on host Valley at 6 p.m. The winner advances to face the winner of the Derry-Burrell match.
The Section 1-AAA tournament has host Kiski Area wrestling Penn-Trafford and Franklin Regional facing Armstrong. The Section 3-AAA tournament sees either Moon or West Allegheny taking on North Allegheny and Mars wrestling host Seneca Valley.
The Section 2-AA tournament begins at 5:30 p.m. with Montour wrestling host Laurel and Quaker Valley facing Freedom. The championship match is at 7 p.m.
The champion and runner-up in each section tournament advance to the WPIAL quarterfinals and semifinals on Wednesday at sites to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.