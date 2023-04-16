Laurel Highlands' Hunter Kooser finished first in two jumping events and was third in the other Friday afternoon to earn Field MVP honors in the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational held at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
Kooser won the triple jump (44-7½) and long jump (20-9), and won the bronze in the high jump (6-1). Teammate Matt Schwertfeger won the 1,600 with a time of 4:28.58.
Mount Pleasant's Jackson Hutter sprinted to third place in the 100 in 11.42 seconds and was 11th in the 200. The Vikings' 400 relay was third in 44.69 seconds, and placed eighth in the 3,200 relay and ninth in the 1,600 relay.
Mount Pleasant's Robbie Labuda finished fourth in the triple jump after leaping 41-½ and sixth in the high jump (5-11). Garrett Eicher was fourth in the pole vault with a top effort of 12-1.
Connellsville had several medal-winning performances.
The Falcons' Nicholas Rohal won two medals after finishing third in the javelin (157-7) and fifth in the discus (128-9). Kasey Stanton (5, 400, 53.42; 4, long jump, 19-9) and Bryson Edwards (4, high jump, 5-11; 5, triple jump, 40-6½) also won two medals. Austin Molinaro finished sixth in the 1,600 (4:39.77) and was eighth in the 3,200. Nathan Reese won silver in the shot put with a throw of 51-3½.
Edwards was also eighth in the 300 intermediate hurdles. Stanton and Jayden McBride tied for eighth in the high jump. Taylaun Barrett placed ninth in the triple jump. The 400 relay placed ninth.
Albert Gallatin's Quentin Larkin finished second in the javelin with a top throw of 160-1. He won a second medal after placing sixth in the 400 with a time of 53.71 seconds.
Yough' Brendon Converso just missed the awards podium after he finished seventh in the 3,200 with a time of 10:08.87.
Laurel Highlands' Mia Pierce placed in all three throws. She was second in the javelin (121-4), third in the discus (131-10), and fifth in the shot put (36-0). The Fillies' Jaden Brambley was third in the pole vault after she cleared 11-1.
Laurel Highlands' Alessanda Peccon (11th, 200, 28.10), Isabella Baker (9, 800, 2:32.62), Elena Cavanagh (8, high jump, 4-9), Katie Chiado (9, long jump, 14-10½), and Isabella Pulice (8, pole vault, 9-7) all had solid performances.
Southmoreland's Lexi Ohler finished fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:28.50. Teammate Lizzy Boone placed fourth in the high jump with a top effort of 4-11.
Geibel Catholic freshman Emma Larkin had a solid performance in her first invitational by finishing fifth in the 400 (1:01.94), ninth in the 200 (27.94), and 13th in the 800 (2:33.62).
Albert Gallatin had two girls earn a spot on the podium with Grayce Panos sixth in the 400 (1:02.97) and Courtlyn Turner sixth in the discus (109-11). Panos just missed winning a second medal after finishing seventh in the 200.
Mount Pleasant's Tiffany Zelmore finished fourth in both the shot put (36-2½) and discus (120-1). The Lady Vikings were sixth in the 3,200 relay with a time of 11:46.25.
TSTCA Invitational -- Ringgold junior Ryan Pajak held off South Fayette's Roman Galioto to win the 800 at the annual meet held at West Mifflin.
Pajak crossed the finish line in 1:56.20, just .17 seconds ahead of Galioto.
The Lady Rams' Angelina Massey was sixth in the 200 in 25.97 seconds and eighth in the triple jump with a top effort of 35-4¼. She just missed the podium after finishing ninth in the 100.
Teammate Abigael Nicolas tied for fifth in the high jump after clearing 4-11.
Belle Vernon senior Francesca Scaramucci finished fifth in the triple jump with a top effort of 35-10¼ and tied for seventh in the high jump after she cleared 4-11.
The Leopards' Dane Levi was sixth in the shot put with a throw of 43-9½.
Belle Vernon's Luke Henderson just missed the awards podium by around two seconds after he finished ninth in the 1,600. Teammates Cody Gluszek (9, discus), Ryan Kent (10, discus), and Farrah Reader (9, shot put) were also just shy of winning a medal.
Elizabeth Forward junior Patrick Burgos placed fourth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:21.11. The Warriors' Chris Climes finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 44-4.
Ethan Callaghan finished seventh in the 110 high hurdles in 16.94 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.