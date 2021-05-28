Waynesburg Central’s Taylor Shriver and Gabe McConville, along with Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo, enter today PIAA Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University as the top-seeded athletes in their events.
The usual format of the state meet was altered this spring with the Class AA championship today and the Class AAA final on Saturday.
Quarzo ran 10:57.19 to win the gold medal in the 3,200 last week in the WPIAL Championships, and enters as the only Class AA girls to break 11 minutes. She will attempt to double by running in the 1,600, where she is seeded second, later in the day.
McConville will not only attempt to double in individual events, but is also a member of the Raiders’ 1,600 relay. The senior posted the fastest time in the state (4:18.01) last week in winning the gold medal in the 1,600. McConville will also run in the 800.
Shriver overcame nearly no-heighted in the pole vault, but overcame the early issues to win the WPIAL gold medal with a top vault of 11-6. The senior also runs on the Lady Raiders’ qualifying 400 relay.
California’s Makayla Boda is the fifth seed in the 300 intermediate hurdles, and has another attempt at a medal in the 100 high hurdles.
Waynesburg’s Ashlyn Basinger (400), Tyler McIe (high jump), and Andrew Layton (pole vault) also qualified for the Class AA meet.
Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto is seeded eighth in the triple jump and seeks a second medal in the long jump. Teammates Alexis Jacobs (shot put, discus) and Ray Hribal (shot put, javelin) qualified in two events.
Jake VanArsdale (110 high hurdles) and Isaac Trout (triple jump) also will compete for Southmoreland.
Yough’s Hunter Bakewell will compete in the javelin.
Local athletes competing in Saturday’s Class AAA meet include Belle Vernon’s Francesca Scaramucci and Dane Anden, both in the high jump, Albert Gallatin’s Emily Sanders (300 intermediate hurdles), and Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak (3,200).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.