Mount Pleasant senior Dayton Pitzer needed just over three minutes to secure the PIAA Class AA Southwestern Regional title at Peters Twp.
Bentworth’s Chris Vargo and Frazier’s Rune Lawrence joined Pitzer on the top step of the podium and secured a berth into the PIAA Championship to be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Hershey’s Giant Center.
Pitzer pinned Bentworth’s Vitali Daniels in 40 seconds to win the title at 215 pounds. Pitzer also defeated Daniels in the WPIAL final, winning by fall in 1:12.
Vargo won a 4-0 decision against Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey for the 120-pound gold medal. Lawrence edged Glendale’s Suds Dubler, 2-1, to win the title at 172 pounds.
The Vikings’ Noah Gnibus lost a 6-0 decision in the 189-pound title to Quaker Valley’s Patrick Cutchember.
Five wrestlers kept their seasons alive for another week by advancing to the 3rd-place consolation championship with three winning bronze medals.
Beth-Center’s Kyle McCollum needed extra time to defeat Montour’s Peter Chacon for the 132-pound bronze medal, winning a 3-1 sudden victory decision. Teammate Tyler Berish won a 5-3 sudden victory decision for third-place at 152 pounds against Quaker Valley’s Justin Richey.
Mount Pleasant’s Jamison Poklembo also won a 3-1 sudden victory decision for a victory over Burgettstown’s Rudy Brown.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Noah Teeter lost a 6-1 decision at 145 pounds against Forest Hills’ Noah Teeter. Southmoreland’s Anthony Govern was edged in the 215-pound third-place bout, 5-4, by Forest Hills’ Kirk Bearjar.
Southmoreland’s Andrew Johnson advanced to the state tournament by winning his 5th-place consolation bout 138 pounds by a 7-2 decision over Chestnut Ridge’s Mason Weyant. Elizabeth Forward’s Dylan Bruce (126) and Mount Pleasant’s Conor Johnson (152) placed sixth.
Beth-Center’s Trevor Pettit closed his season by placing seventh at 160 pounds. Frazier’s Tyler Clark (120) and the Bulldogs’ Davis Stepp (126) both finished eighth.
