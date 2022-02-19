A strong contingent of local wrestlers battled through the opening day of competition Friday to remain alive in the WPIAL Class AA Individual Wrestling Championship.
Beth-Center leads the way with nine wrestlers remaining in the tournament. Mount Pleasant has eight wrestlers still alive. Southmoreland has six wrestlers remaining in the district tournament.
Bentworth has two semifinalists. Frazier has two wrestlers in the semifinals and two more in the consolation round.
Elizabeth Forward advanced two wrestlers to the semifinals and two more in the consolation.
West Greene has one semifinalist and three in the consolations. Jefferson-Morgan has two wrestlers alive in the consolation round.
Mount Pleasant's Dayton Pitzer (215), Greg Shaulis (132), Jamison Poklembo (138), and Noah Gnibus (189), Southmoreland's Anthony Govern (215) and Mason Neiderhiser (285), Bentworth's Vitali Daniels (215) and Chris Vargo (120), Frazier's Rune Lawrence (172) and Ryan Celaschi (145), Beth-Center's Trevor Pettit (160), Kyle McCollum (132), and Tyler Berish (152), Elizabeth Forward's Dylan Bruce (126) and Damon Michaels (138), and West Greene's Seth Burns (113) all remain alive in the championship flight with semifinal matches.
Beth-Center's Josh Deems (285), Jacob Layhue (172), Tyler Debnar (145), Jackson Gwyer (138), Davis Stepp (126), and Alston Csutoros (189), West Greene's Johnny Lampe (189), Dalton Lucy (138), and Parker Smith (132), Southmoreland's Benjamin Yeskey (189), Andrew Johnson (138), Tristan Ice (152), and Bryson Robinson (172), Jefferson-Morgan's Adam McAnany (172) and Grant Hathaway (138), Elizabeth Forward's Caidan Brock (152) and Emmanuel Gardner (120), Mount Pleasant's Conor Johnson (152), William Shipley (113), Sean Cain (120), and Lucas Shaulis (145), and Frazier's Jake Thomas (126) and Tyler Clark (120) wrestle in the third round of consolation.
