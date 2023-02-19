Bentworth, Mount Pleasant, Frazier, Beth-Center, Southmoreland and Jefferson-Morgan all had champions Saturday afternoon at the WPIAL Class AA Southern Sectional held at Burgettstown.
The top six finishers advance to the WPIAL Class AA Individual Wrestling Championships at Chartiers Valley on Friday and Saturday.
Bentworth's Chris Vargo won the 127-pound title by forfeit. Teammate Vitali Daniels won an 8-4 decision against Mount Pleasant's Dylan Pitzer at 215 pounds.
Frazier also had two champions with Rune Lawrence pinning Beth-Center's Jake Layhue in 58 seconds for the 189-pound crown and Jonah Erdely edging the Bulldogs' Tyler Debnar, 1-0, at 152 pounds.
The Vikings' Jamison Poklembo captured the 133-pound title with a 3-1 sudden victory decision against Burgettstown's Gaven Suica.
Beth-Center's Tyler Berish edged the Commodores' Ryan Celaschi, 6-5, for first place at 152 pounds.
Jefferson-Morgan's Chase Frameli received a forfeit from Frazier's Jackson Angelo in the 160-pound final. Southmoreland's Mason Neiderhiser pinned Washington's Joe Wilson in 3:40 for the 285-pound title.
Beth-Center's Alex Medlen (107), Mount Pleasant's Sean Cain (121), and Bentworth's Owen Ivcic (139) all lost in the finals.
Jefferson-Morgan's Carson Sweeney (107) and Adam McAnany (189), Beth-Center's Mason Wright (114), West Greene's Seth Burns (121) and Colin Whyte (215), Frazier's Tyler Clark (127), Elizabeth Forward's Damon Michaels (133), Mount Pleasant's Gregory Shaulis (139), Southmoreland's Tristan Ice (172), and Bentworth's Alex Rusilko (285) all finished third.
West Greene's Noah Collins (107), Bentworth's Max Ivcic (121) and Brayden Taggart (160), Joseph Longhi (127), Belle Vernon's Giovanni Weightman (139) and Elijah Brown (152), and Southmoreland's Gabe Kubasky (145) placed fourth.
Jefferson-Morgan's Connor Pinchok (114) and Hudson Guesman (133), Southmoreland's Landon Delara (139), Belle Vernon's Kole Doppelheuer (145), Mount Pleasant's Kolton Turek (152) and Ty Hornick (160), Albert Gallatin's Landon Conroy (172), Elizabeth Forward's Richard Prokop (189), and Jefferson-Morgan's Landon Heath (285) all won their fifth-place consolation bouts.
Frazier's Tanner Hayes (107) and Seth Haller (114), Bentworth's Ben Luketich (133), Jefferson-Morgan's Grant Hathaway (145), Southmoreland's Shawn Hollis (152), Albert Gallatin's James Standish (189), and Yough's Gavin Roebuck (215) earned a berth into the district championship by placing sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.