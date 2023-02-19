Pitzer, Neiderhiser battle

Mount Pleasant's Dylan Pitzer (left) and Southmoreland's Mason Neiderhiser battle in the 285-pound bout during a Section 2-AA bout at Mount Pleasant on Jan. 18. Neiderhiser on the 285-pound title Saturday in the WPIAL Class AA Southern Sectional, while Pitzer placed second at 215 pounds.

 Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Bentworth, Mount Pleasant, Frazier, Beth-Center, Southmoreland and Jefferson-Morgan all had champions Saturday afternoon at the WPIAL Class AA Southern Sectional held at Burgettstown.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.