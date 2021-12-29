Beth-Center’s Tyler Berish and Trevor Pettit, along with Southmoreland’s Anthony Govern, captured titles Wednesday at the Southmoreland Holiday Classic.
Berish held on for a 4-1 decision against Elizabeth Forward’s Caiden Brock to win the 152-pound crown. Pettit pinned Somerset’s Ethan Hemminger at 5:55 for the 160-pound title.
Govern gave the home crowd something to cheer about when he pinned Greensburg Salem’s Caleb Chismar at 4:38 for the title at 215 pounds.
Plum’s Vince Citrano edged the Bulldogs’ Kyle McCollum, 4-3, in the 132-pound title bout. Albert Gallatin’s Shawn Loring was pinned by Greensburg Salem’s Billy McChesney in 3:27 in the 285-pound final.
Southmoreland’s Andrew Johnson (138) and Beth-Center’s Alston Csutoros (189) both lost decision in the third-place consolation final.
The Bulldogs’ Tyler Debnar and the Colonials’ Landon Conroy won the fifth-place consolation title by forfeit. The Scotties’ Bryson Robinson secured a 13-4 major decision to win the fifth-place consolation final at 172 pounds.
Elizabeth Forward’s Dylan Bruce forfeited in the fifth-place consolation final at 126 pounds.
Beth-Center teammates Davis Stepp (120) and Jacob Layhue (172) both won close decisions in the seventh-place consolation finals. Albert Gallatin’s Logan Nalepka (113) and Southmoreland’s Ben Yeskey (189) both lost by fall to finish eighth.
