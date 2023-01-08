Five local wrestlers won titles Saturday in the annual TriCADA Tournament held at Canon-McMillan.
Beth-Center's Tyler Debnar won the 145-pound title with a fall in 3:19. Teammate Tyler Berish needed a 9-3 decision for the 152-pound crown.
Jefferson-Morgan's Chase Frameli pinned Albert Gallatin's Landon Conroy in 1:57 for the 160-pound title.
Waynesburg Central's Eli Makel won a 6-4 decision to finish first at 215 pounds, and teammate Rocco Welsh secured a 15-5 major decision to win the crown at 172 pounds.
Beth-Center's Alex Medlen (107), West Greene's Seth Burns (121), Bentworth's Chris Vargo (127), and Waynesburg Central's Brody Evans (189) all lost in the championship.
Waynesburg Central's Floyd Huff (107), Ky Szewzcyk (114), Nate Jones (152), and Roan Tustin's Bentworth's Owen Ivcic (139), West Greene's Parker Smith (145) and Colin Whyte (215), and Ringgold's Jake Conroy all finished third.
Bentworth's Max Ivcic (121) and Alex Rusilko (285), and Jefferson-Morgan's Houston Guesman (133) placed fourth.
Ringgold's Jack Duncan (139) and Beth-Center's Jacob Layhue (189) won their fifth-place consolation bouts.
Ringgold's Danny Verscharen (107), Braydon Campbell (127), and Noah Mimidis (133), Jefferson-Morgan's Grant Hathaway (145), Waynesburg Central's Brock Evans (152), and Bentworth's Brayden Taggart (160) and Vitali Daniels (189) all finished sixth.
Trinity won the team title with 228½ points.
WCCA Tournament -- Mount Pleasant's Jamison Poklembo was the only local wrestler to advance to the championship in the tournament hosted by Greensburg Salem, losing a 5-1 decision to Hempfield's Lucas Kapusta in the 145-pound final.
Belle Vernon's Elijah Brown finished third with an 8-0 major decision at 152 pounds. Mount Pleasant's Joseph Longhi (121) and Greg Shaulis (139), and Southmoreland's Mason Neiderhiser (285) all placed fourth.
Southmoreland's Landon Delara won an 8-3 decision for fifth place at 145 pounds. Mount Pleasant's Dylan Pitzer took fifth place at 215 pounds with a fall in 2:10.
Belle Vernon's Giovanni Weightman (139) and Southmoreland's Tristan Ice (160) both finished sixth.
Latrobe won the team championship with 219 points. Mount Pleasant was eighth with 99 points and Belle Vernon placed 10th with 75½ points.
