Connellsville rode six pins to a 63-11 victory at Baldwin in Section 3-AAA (2B) wrestling match on Wednesday.
Winning by fall for the unbeaten Falcons (4-0, 9-0) were Gabriel Ruggieri at 126, Chad Jesko at 145, Ethan Ansell at 152, Jared Keslar at 160, Hunter Claycomb at 172 and Tyler Gallis at heavyweight.
Connellsville’s Jacob Layton also won a decision at 120 and the Falcons got four forfeit wins.
Thomas Jefferson 37, Albert Gallatin 36 -- The Colonials came up one point short on a criteria tiebreaker in a Section 2-AAA (2A) match against visiting Thomas Jefferson.
The Jaguars won on Criteria D by winning the greater number of matches, 7-6.
The Colonials won four matches by forfeit and also got pins from Landon Conroy over Brady Fitz at 152 in 4:35 and Shawn Loring over Logan Timko at heavyweight in just 42 seconds.
Mount Pleasant 66, Elizabeth Forward 6 -- The Vikings rolled to a Section 3-AA (3B) victory over the visiting Warriors.
Mount Pleasant's Jamison Poklembo (138) and Lucas Eicher (160) both won by fall. Brady Poole won a 9-6 decision at 145 pounds.
The Vikings' Matthew Reynolds (132), Lucas Shaulis (152), Conor Johnson (172), Noah Gnibus (189), Dayton Pitzer (215), Joseph Semelka (285), and Joseph Longhi (106) all won by forfeit.
Dylan Bruce won by fall in 54 seconds at 126 pounds for Elizabeth Forward's only points.
Mount Pleasant improves to 3-0 in the section and 7-2 overall. EF falls to 0-4 and 0-4.
Jefferson-Morgan 39, West Greene 21 -- The Rockets rode four straight pins in the middle weights to a Section 1-AA (1B) win over visiting West Greene .
Jefferson-Morgan (3-1, 7-2) got the key falls from Chase Frameli at 145, Grant Hathaway at 152, Johnny Gilbert at 160 and Adam McAnany at 172. The Rockets started off the bout with a pin by Mason Sisler at heavyweight.
Parker Smith accounted for the lone pin for the Pioneers (1-3, 3-3) at 138.
Beth-Center 42, Frazier 17 -- Beth-Center defeated the Commodores in Section 1-AA (1B) match.
The Bulldogs recorded pins from Tyler Fisher at 138 and Tyler Berish at 152, and winning by decision were by Jacob Layhue at 189, Alston Csutoros at 215 and Josh Deems at heavyweight.
McGuffey 39, Bentworth 33 -- The host Bearcats fell in a close Section Section 1-AA (1B) match to the McGuffey.
Bentworth got pins by Max Ivcic at 113, Max Weishner at 152, Vitali Daniels at 215 and Alex Rusilko at heavyweight.
