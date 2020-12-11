The Elizabeth Forward boys basketball team lost four starters from last year’s team which qualified for the WPIAL Class AAAA playoffs, so it would be understandable if head coach Matt Loftis was worried heading into this season.
However, the third-year coach is excited to get the season rolling.
“I expect us to earn a playoff spot and be in the mix for a section championship,” said Loftis. “We are very young, but this is probably the best group of players I have had here.
“There is a lot of skill across the board and it is going to be about getting the younger guys up to speed and finding the right mix of players.”
The lone returning starter is sophomore guard Zach Boyd, who averaged 11.5 points per game a year ago as a freshman.
Loftis has a good problem on his hands concerning the starting lineup, mentioning six other returning players who could start, and that was before he even talked about the talented incoming freshman class.
The sextet of returning players Loftis discussed besides Boyd were senior guard Matt Daniels, senior forwards Don Turek and Jared Prah, junior guards Ethan Bowser and Luke Alvarez, as well as sophomore guard Mekhi Daniels.
“They are all fighting for playing time,” Loftis said. “Nobody has secured a starting spot at this time.”
Loftis then moved to the incoming freshmen and said three could see varsity time.
“We have a very strong freshman class and I expect two, Vernon Settles and Charlie Meehleib, to have a significant role at the varsity level,” said Loftis. “Isaiah Turner could also earn playing time as a freshman.”
As far as the Warriors making the playoffs out of Section 3-AAAA, they will be competing with Belle Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Southmoreland, South Park, Uniontown and Yough.
“As a team, our first goal is to always make the playoffs,” Loftis said. “Once we have secured a playoff spot, we can discuss section championships and state playoff appearances.
“I like to focus on short-term goals and then add long-term goals as the season progresses.”
How does Loftis see the section playing out?
“It is going to look a lot different than it has the last two seasons,” said Loftis. “A lot of seniors graduated everywhere and some new teams have been inserted.
“I expect Belle Vernon to be strong, especially after their deep playoff run last year and after that, I think we are right there and can play with anyone.”
Loftis said every team is in the same situation concerning the pandemic.
“It’s our job as coaches to get our teams acclimated quickly and ready to play games,” said Loftis. “We want them to have the opportunity to play.”
With the returning players and influx of new talent, how will Loftis define a successful season?
“We have to find the right mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen,” he said. “I am very excited about our freshman and sophomore classes and if those guys can adapt quickly and the upperclassmen can lead the way early on, it could be a fun year for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.