Sometimes an opportunity arises, leading to a different outcome than originally expected.
That’s how Carmichaels senior Remmey Lohr ultimately decided to continue her golf and academic careers at West Virginia Wesleyan College.
“My mom and me were taking a tour of the University of Charleston (W.Va.), and (she felt) I didn’t think it was for me,” explained Lohr.
Then, on the way home, the next exit up was for Buckhannon, W.Va., the home of West Virginia Wesleyan College.
“My mom said we could take a drive-by tour. I had those butterfly feelings that this was the place for me,” said Lohr, the daughter of Jason and Tricia Lohr.
Lohr, the reigning homecoming queen, was also interested in West Liberty State in West Virginia, but said the field tilted towards West Virginia Wesleyan because of entrance requirements.
“I went to all three schools. I didn’t need an SAT score for West Virginia Wesleyan, a Division II school. Every time I was scheduled to take the SAT, it was cancelled (due to the pandemic),” said Lohr.
Lohr brings an extensive golf resume to the Bobcat program and coach Cami Roberts.
She played in the WPIAL Class AA Girls Individual Championship in 2020 and 2018. Lohr medaled in the 2018 district final, advanced through the PIAA western regional and earned a berth into the PIAA championship.
Lohr, as a junior in 2019, broke barriers when she not only played in the boys section qualifier, but she was the medalist and then placed 13th in the WPIAL for a berth into the PIAA western regional, where she placed second. She finished the season by finishing 30th in the state final.
The Bobcats compete in the Mountain East Conference, so Lohr will have the chance to golf against her sister at Glenville State. She also might run into former teammate Matthew Barrish at Fairmont State.
“The girls team is a small team. They’re losing some players. I’m hoping to jump into the lineup. I’ll work hard to do so,” said Lohr.
Lohr also has her academic pursuits mapped out, majoring in management (marketing).
“I want to be a brand and product manager,” said Lohr, “But, the ultimate goal is to open Remmey’s Bar & Grill. I have the menu and everything.
“I’ll take whatever is initially given to me, hopefully for a big company. Then, open the restaurant in 15 years. It’s all about the timing.”
Lohr will work out at home until the weather is more suitable for a round of golf.
“We have a simulator in the basement and my dad made a putting green with carpet. He has it running at 11,” said Lohr.
