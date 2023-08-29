Carmichaels had three golfers post 40 or lower Monday afternoon for a 201-219 victory at Carmichaels Golf Club in a Section 3-AA battle between undefeated teams.
The Mikes improve to 5-0 in the section, while the Highlanders slip to 4-1.
Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr fired a 2-under 35 for medalist honors. Dustin Hastings shot 1-over 38. Mason Lapana finished with 40. Dom Colarusso carded 43. Patrick Holaren and Zachary Murphy both shot 45.
Devan Wilson was the low man for the Highlanders with 2-over 39. Logan Crowe shot 40. Joel Sovich (43), Brody Wagner (41), and Jacob Ealy (56) closed out the scoring. Vaughn Fleissner’s 57 was not used.
Ligonier Valley 204, Mount Pleasant 220 — Brody McIntosh had a hole-in-one at Norvelt Golf Club in the Rams’ Section 2-AA road victory against the Vikings.
McIntosh, who had low honors for Ligonier Valley with 39, used a pitching wedge to ace No. 6, a 140-yard par-3. Tyler Jones (41), Declan McMullen (40), Will Morford (42), and Henrik Elek (42) also counted in the final score.
Ryan Karfelt had medalist honors for Mount Pleasant (4-1) with 2-over 38. Colin Hayes finished with 49. Aydan Gross (50), Nico Pisula (44), and Ryan McKula (49) rounded out the scoring. Tanner Frye’s 52 did not count.
Waynesburg Central 212, Brownsville 225 — The Sethman brothers posted scores under 40, but the Raiders returned home from Carmichaels Golf Club with a Section 3-AA victory.
Daniel Sethman fired a 2-under 35 for the Falcons (2-2, 2-2) and his brother Matthew finished with even-par 37. Ben Vojacek (48), Rylan Johnson (50), and Trent Wible (55) also counted in the final score. Ava Roland’s 60 was not used.
Braden Benke was the low man for Waynesburg (3-2, 4-2) with 3-over 40. Dom Benamati finished with 41, Joe Kirsch shot 42, Derek Turcheck had 44, and Chase Phillips closed the scoring with 45. Rykan Gustafson’s 46 did not count.
Uniontown 196, Frazier 220 — The Commodores’ Dylan Keilbach secured medalist honors, but the Red Raiders posted three scores under 40 for a Section 8-AA victory at Linden Hall Golf Course.
Keilbach fired a 2-under 35. Nixen Erdely (40), Aidan Hardy (49), Travis Smith (49), and Eli Cernuska (47) also counted in the final score for Frazier (1-4, 1-5).
Logan Voytish and Wade Brugger were the low golfers for Uniontown (5-0, 6-1) with even-par 37. Colton Mathias finished with 39. Levi Gilleland (40) and Greg Fox (43) closed out the scoring. Brody Schiffbauer’s 52 was not used.
Belle Vernon 195, Charleroi 233 — The Leopards counted four scores at 40 or lower to cruised to a Section 8-AA victory at Mon Valley Country Club.
Tyler Mocello was medalist for Belle Vernon (5-1, 5-1) with 1-under 35. Rogan Maloney and Seth Tomalski both shot 39, and Jack Edwards finished with 40. John Bellisimo closed out the scoring with 42. Landon Vaccaro’s 42 was not used.
Gage Patterson was the low golfer for Charleroi (2-3, 3-3) with 42. Ethan Hartley (46), Elliot Lenhart (49), Joel Chambers (45), and Jake Corrin (51) closed out the scoring. Kaden Woods’ 57 did not count.
Trinity 206, Laurel Highlands 207; Laurel Highlands 207, McKeesport 287 — The Mustangs split a Section 2-AAA match at Uniontown Country Club.
Jaden Ringer led Laurel Highlands with 3-over 39. Austin Koposko shot 40 and Colin Crawford finished with 41. Hunter Bosley (44) and Kayden Smith (43) rounded out the scoring. Tyler Cook’s 49 was not used.
Kaleb Smith was the low man for the Tigers with 49. McGuffey’s Tyler Johnson and Ryan Walther shared medalist honors with 2-over 38.
Albert Gallatin 223, Ringgold 246 — Mikayla Hammond shot 41 at Rolling Green Golf Course to lead the Colonials to a Section 2-AAA road victory.
Trent Clemmer finished with 42 for Albert Gallatin (2-2, 2-4). Hayden Metts and Tyler Felio both shot 48. Brooke Snyder’s 50 closed out the scoring.
Dylan Callaway was the low man for the Rams (0-3, 0-4) with 41.
Girls soccer
Waynesburg Central 8, Monessen 1 — The Lady Raiders opened the Section 2-A schedule with a road victory.
Ella Miller scored a hat trick and added an assist for Waynesburg. Teammate Lake Litwinovich netted two goals and had an assist.
Boys soccer
McGuffey 7, Waynesburg Central 0 — Dylan Stewart scored a hat trick in the first half to carry the Highlanders to victory Sunday in the Chartiers-Houston Tournament.
Logan Crowe scored once in the first half (off a Stewart pass) and twice in the second half to net a half trick.
Nate Klerr added a goal on a penalty shot early in the second half.
Waynesburg keeper Nick Willard had 14 saves. McGuffey’s Sam Stout stopped eight shots to preserve the shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.