Shane McGavitt waited for the coronavirus pandemic to lighten up so he could play baseball his senior year at Frazier.
When the season was cancelled, McGavitt was crushed.
"I didn't think I was going to have a chance to play at all," McGavitt said.
The formation of the Western Pennsylvania Baseball League presented an opportunity for McGavitt.
"As soon as coach Rob Dorcon sent out a text to a couple of us saying there was going to be a summer league, I stood right up and said I'm ready to go, let's have practice tonight."
McGavitt and his teammates made their summer debut Tuesday night and came away with a 6-5 victory over previously unbeaten Smithfield-Fairchance at Perryopolis Ball Field.
Winning pitcher Luke Begonia tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Chase Hazelbaker and Mike Hines stole home to cap a three-run rally in the fifth that put Frazier ahead to stay.
"My hat's off to Luke for coming in and picking up the game for Chase on the mound," Frazier manager Rob Dorcon said. "That was a good win against a good team. They are a heck of a ballclub. They've got some strong leadership over there and they're going to be good."
Dorcon's son, first baseman Dom Dorcon, had two of his team's six hits and stole two bases, which made his father proud.
"It's hard being the coach's son but he puts the work in," Rob Dorcon said. "I never have to say a word to him. He has his own batting cage at home and he'll go in there on his own and work at it."
McGavitt, who played shortstop and third base, didn't have a hit but reached base twice and was involved with one of the game's key plays.
With Smithfield-Fairchance up 3-0 in the bottom of the third, A.J. Dominick hit a lead-off single to right for Frazier off S-F starter Dylan Shea. Bagonia hit into a force out, Hines was hit by a pitch and Hazelbaker flew out to right. James Domer drew a walk to load the bases with two outs to bring up McGavitt, who hit a two-out dribbler toward the mound.
Shea fielded the ball cleanly but his throw to first was high, allowing three runs to score.
"We hit the ball very well whenever we needed to, but sometimes if you just get it in play you can make things happen," Dorcon said. "I tell them all the time if you do that they have to make plays to get you out. If they don't make the play you take advantage."
That was McGavitt's thinking as well.
"I was just trying to get in play and get at least one run in to help the team out, but we wound up with three so we'll take it," McGavitt said.
Dorcon was just happy to see McGavitt playing baseball.
"It's a great thing for Shane," Dorcon said. "He missed his senior year of high school baseball so I'm extremely glad we were able get him out here."
"It felt great to be out on the field," McGavitt said.
Shea gave up three hits and the three unearned runs with two walks and two strikeouts while also hitting one batter. Smithfield-Fairchance manager Ron Popovich liked what he saw from the right-hander.
"I thought Dylan pitched well, as he did when he gave up only one run in four innings in our first game," Popovich said. "Today I think he got a little tired at the end but he actually pitched better than I've ever seen him pitch. He threw a real good game and kept the ball down. He just made that one bad throw to first."
Smithfield-Fairchance (3-1) scored once in each of the first three innings to build its 3-0 lead.
Noah Mildren, who had two of S-F's seven hits, led off the game with a double and scored on Creed Potkul's bases loaded walk, then delivered a two-out RBI single in the second.
"Mildren's probably batting around .800 so far, honestly," Popovich said. "He's playing a good shortstop. He's just a real good ball player."
Shea helped his own cause with a run-scoring double in the third, but Frazier prevented further damage when center fielder James Domer made a spectacular diving catch of Potkul's fly ball and doubled up Shea off second.
"Our fielding was good all night," McGavitt said.
After Frazier tied it in the third, Smithfield-Fairchance went back on top in the top of the fourth. Bryce Barton drew a lead-off walk, Tristan Robinson singled to right and Clayton Watson bunted up the runners, who both came home on Nick Pegg's single to right to put the visitors up 5-3.
Frazier took advantage of two more S-F errors in the fifth which led to another three-run rally.
Dominick walked to start the inning, took second when Bagonia reached on an outfield error and scored on Hines' single to right. An errant pick-off throw allowed Bogonia to score the tying run while Hines went to second, then took third on Domer's ground out.
At that point, Hines began to study reliever Tray Coville's windup while he was pitching to McGavitt, then bolted down the line and slid in with a steal of home to account for the winning run.
"His wind-up was sort of long so I was thinking I'll do it," said Hines, who is a Norwin student. "I timed it pretty well."
Bagonia made the one-run lead stand up, snagging a come-backer to the mound to record the final out. He allowed two hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Coville allowed two earned runs in three innings in taking the loss.
"We had a bad throw that gave them three runs, then a dropped ball and a bad pick-off throw cost us in that one inning when they stole home, too," Popovich said. "You take those away and we probably should've won that game by two or three runs. But you've got to make the plays and be alert.
"Frazier's a good solid team. They played well. They beat us today."
Popovich hopes the game will serve as a learning experience for his younger players.
"We have a lot of talent, a lot of young guys who are going to need to step up to play at this level," Popovich said. "I think a lot of kids coming up don't realize that as you get older the game gets a lot faster, so if you don't have the speed or if you're not paying attention all the time, you can get lost in the shuffle."
No matter what the score, Popovich is glad to be coming to the ballpark again.
"Everyone got in the game," Popovich pointed out. "It's great to be back on the baseball field. I'm excited about it and the kids are having fun."
