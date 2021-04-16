Drake Long drove in three runs with a home run and a single and pitched a one-hit shutout as unbeaten Carmichaels cruised past visiting Waynesburg Central, 10-0, in a six-inning, non-section baseball game Thursday.
Long, who also singled and scored twice, walked two and struck out five.
Gavin Pratt also homered and knocked in three runs for the Mikes (5-0).
Carmichaels scored four runs in the second inning of losing pitcher Ross Jones then ended the game on the 10-run mercy rule with six runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Jacob Fordyce had two hits and an RBI for the Mikes, Nick Ricco doubled and Jason McAfee also drove in a run.
The Raiders’ (2-4) only hit was a single by Logan Higgins.
Softball
California 8, Avella 5 — Jenna DeFranko reached base four times with two hits and two walks and also had two RBIs and two runs as California beat host Avella in non-section softball action.
The Lady Eagles (0-2) plated two runs in the first inning. California scored once in the second then went ahead to stay with a six-run rally in the third.
Mylaina Pendo had a double, single, RBI and two runs for the Lady Trojans (3-2). Ella Ziglear and Abby Salzman both singled and drove in two runs. Tylie Perok added a triple and a single and Gabryelle Pendo and Meghan Hartley each had two hits.
Winning pitcher Leah Urick, in her first start coming off ACL surgery, gave up three earned runs on eight with with six walks and 13 strikeouts in going the distance.
Maria Dire had two doubles for Avella. Reilly Ullom was the losing pitcher.
