LATROBE -- Drake Long allowed only two runners and Nick Ricco's solo home run provided all the offense Long needed as Carmichaels opened the WPIAL Class AA baseball playoffs Tuesday night with a 12-0 victory over Apollo-Ridge at Greater Latrobe High School.
The Mikes (15-1) advance to the quarterfinals Thursday against Riverside. The Panthers (14-5) edged Chartiers-Houston, 5-4. Apollo-Ridge closes the season at 9-8.
Carmichaels coach Dickie Krause said the performance against the Vikings was a carryover from last week's games.
"We played our best week of baseball last week. We had four important games. They were grueling," Krause said of the games against Beth-Center, Chartiers-Houston, Belle Vernon and Mount Pleasant. "We learned a lot. We executed well.
"We saw the strain of a tough game against Beth-Center and coming back against Chartiers-Houston."
Ricco cracked a Brandon Butler pitched over the center field fence in the bottom of the first inning for the early lead.
The Mikes followed with three runs in the bottom of the second inning, three more in the third inning and five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to set up the Mercy Rule in the fifth inning.
The three runs in the second might've been more had the Mikes not run themselves into outs on a ground ball and passed ball.
Trenton Carter opened the inning with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored when Mason Lapana's ground ball was mishandled. Tyler Richmond singled Lapana to second.
Dylan Rohrer hit a ground ball towards shortstop, but the ball hit Lapana for the first out of the inning. Richmond and Rohrer both broke on a wild pitch, only Richmond had second thoughts. Catcher Bradey Schrock made the most of the opportunity to record the out on Richmond at third base.
Long ripped a long triple to bring Rohrer home and Chris Barrish's single plated Long.
Carmichaels' bats were still on time against Butler in the third inning.
Jacob Fordyce deposited a fly ball into short center field for an inning-opening single. Liam Lohr ripped a ground-rule double to center field, and both scored on Carter's double.
Carter, who moved to third on the throw to the plate, scored on Lapana's ground out.
The Mikes batted around in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Long started the final rally with a single down the left field line and moved to second on a wild pitch. Ricco's one-out single brought Long home.
Fordyce singled and Lohr walked to load the bases. Carter's single scored Ricco. Alec Anderson, running for Fordyce, sprinted home on a wild pitch, and Lapana's sacrifice fly scored Lohr.
The scoring continued with Tyler Richmond's run-scoring single. Ben Smoyer replaced Butler to get the final out.
"We're hitting on all cylinders," said Krause.
Long retired the first six batters of the game. His bid at a perfect game was lost when he hit Smoyer to start the top of the third inning.
The right-hander settled in and retired the next six batters, and lost his no-hit bid with Collin Saxion's single to start the top of the fifth inning. Long struck out one batter in each of the four innings and two in the fifth inning.
"His last three starts of the year have been Drake's best," said Krause. "He finished with 48 pitches, which means he'll be eligible to pitch (Thursday). He was coming out at 51 no matter what."
