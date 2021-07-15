It took a lot longer than expected but West Greene graduate Benjamin Jackson finally received his award for winning the 2019 Herald-Standard Touchdown Club title with a record 302 points.
Plans to honor Jackson, who is entering his second year as a member of the Army football team, were scuttled last summer by the COVID-19 pandemic and his first year at West Point left him few opportunities to attend a TD Club luncheon.
Finally, on Wednesday at Caporella’s in Uniontown, the get-together was arranged and Jackson was presented with his long-awaited trophy in the presence of his father Brian Jackson and brother Brian Andrew Jackson along with West Greene head coach Brian Hanson.
Jackson rushed for a WPIAL single-season record 3,079 yards during his senior year with the Pioneers, scoring 50 touchdowns and one two-point conversion.
Jackson ended his high school career as the WPIAL’s third all-time leading rusher with 7,105 yards while scoring 102 touchdowns. He sparked West Greene to three consecutive playoff appearances and two straight Tri-County Conference titles.
The Pioneers won their first WPIAL playoff game since 1993 and reached the Class A semifinals in Jackson’s senior season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.