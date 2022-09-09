Bville-Utn Tavian Richardson 13 yards

Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard

Uniontown quarterback Tavian Richardson cuts up field for a 13-yard gain against Brownsville during last Friday night’s 40-7 win at Bill Power Stadium. The Red Raiders will be seeking their first two-game winning streak since 2011 when they travel to Carrick tonight.

 Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard

Uniontown’s football team managed to snap a 35-game losing streak last year when it put up a pair of wins over Carrick in a 2-4 season while playing as an independent.

