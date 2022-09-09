Uniontown’s football team managed to snap a 35-game losing streak last year when it put up a pair of wins over Carrick in a 2-4 season while playing as an independent.
The Red Raiders face Carrick again tonight and this time they’ll attempt to snap another streak. Uniontown, which is coming off a 40-7 victory over visiting Brownsville, will try string two wins together for the first time in 11 years.
The Red Raiders and Raiders will meet twice again this year with the first meeting at Carrick as Week 2 of the high school season gets underway. Both teams are 1-1.
All area teams except Brownsville will be in action tonight in non-conference games with 7 p.m. kickoffs.
Uniontown second-year coach Keith Jeffries is hoping last week’s win over the Falcons will carry over.
“The kids’ morale was great at the end of the game,” Jeffries said. “We’ve just got to keep building off that.”
The Red Raiders’ last two-game winning streak came in 2011 under coach John Fortugna when they won at Albert Gallatin, 19-14, on Oct. 14 and at home against Derry, 33-0, on Oct. 21.
Brownsville has a bye week before it hosts Carrick next Friday. The Falcons are in their first season as an independent under first-year coach Skooter Roebuck.
“I sympathize with them because I’ve been on the other side of those games as an assistant coach,” Jeffries said following his team’s win over the Falcons. “Coach Roebuck and his staff are doing a good job. They’ll get them headed in the right direction.”
In other games involving Fayette County schools, Laurel Highlands (1-1) looks to get back on the winning track when it hosts Kiski Area (0-2), Connellsville (1-1) steps up in class as it hosts 5A Franklin Regional (0-1), Frazier (0-2) hosts Monessen (0-2) in a clash of teams seeking their first win and Albert Gallatin (1-1) travels to Maryland to face Northern Garrett (0-1).
West Virginia recruit Rodney Gallagher has already accounted for eight touchdowns in the Mustangs’ first two games with four rushing, three passing and one on a fumble return.
In addition to the Greyhounds-Commodores clash, there are two other games with local teams facing off against each other. California (2-0) hosts Waynesburg Central (0-2) and Charleroi (0-1) is at Yough (0-2).
Coach Ed Woods’ Trojans are one of six unbeaten area teams along with Belle Vernon (1-0), Elizabeth Forward (2-0), Carmichaels (2-0), Mapletown (2-0) and Bentworth (2-0).
Four of those teams will face stiff road tests to keep their records perfect. The Leopards are at McKeesport (2-0), the Warriors are at East Allegheny (2-0), the Mikes are at Chartiers-Houston (2-0) and the Bearcats are at Leechburg (1-1).
Bentworth is the most surprising of the group, having already matched its win total from last year.
“We’re hoping to keep it going into next week,” the Bearcats’ Vitali Daniels said following last Friday’s 21-7 win over Avella.
Bentworth coach JJ Knabb wasn’t taking any time to celebrate after that victory.
“We’re coming back watching film because we’ve got a tough game next week that we’ve got to get ready for in Leechburg,” Knabb said. “They’ve got a great team. They’re athletic, they’re fast.
“To be successful the rest of this season we’ve just got to play our game, clean up our mistakes and be more physical. Our whole idea is ball control, run the clock. If we can do that we’ve got a chance to win some more games.”
The Maples face Avella for the second time in three weeks, this time on the Eagles’ field. Mapletown won the first meeting 42-0 at home in Week 0 as Landan Stevenson rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns.
Jefferson-Morgan (1-1) gave first-year coach Shane Ziats his first head coaching win last week at Waynesburg and will look to make it two in a row when it hosts Jeannette (0-2).
In other games involving area teams, Beth-Center (1-1) travels to Fort Cherry (1-1), West Greene (0-2) is at Greensburg Central Catholic (1-1), Ringgold (0-2) hosts West Allegheny (2-0), Southmoreland (0-2) goes to Derry (0-2) and Mount Pleasant (1-1) hosts McGuffey (2-0).
