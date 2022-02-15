Anastasia Georgagis had an award-winning year in 2021, beginning with two medals in the WPIAL Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships.
Georgagis won the district bronze medal in the 100 breaststroke and was fourth in the 200 IM. She placed 10th in the breaststroke in the state meet.
“It was really an honor for me to make (the state meet) last year,” said Georgagis.
The California junior kept her medal-winning ways going in the fall by placing 10th in the WPIAL Class AA Cross Country Championship and placed 47th in the state championship.
“That was huge,” Georgagis said of medaling the the WPIAL cross country final. “My goal was to make states and break the school record in cross country, which I did.”
Georgagis looks to kick off 2022 on March 3-4 at the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool by repeating her medal-winning performances in the WPIAL swimming championship.
Georgagis had a pair of top-eight times on the WPIAL performance list, last published on Feb. 7. She had the fifth-fastest time in the 100 breaststroke and eighth-fastest in the 100 butterfly.
She also has posted times in the 50 freestyle (28), 200 freestyle (25), and 200 IM (11).
Georgagis swims with Elizabeth Forward and joined the Lady Warriors for their Section 5-AA meet on Feb. 10 at Uniontown. As an independent swimmer, Georgagis relies on finding an open lane whenever she can.
“Elizabeth Forward treats me very well. I’ve only missed two meets this season,” said Georgagis.
The junior finished the 100 backstroke in a provisional qualifying time of 1:04.30 and touched the wall in the 100 butterfly in another provisional time of 1:03.78. Her times were the fastest in both events.
“I felt tired in the 100 butterfly. I went (a minute) on Saturday,” said Georgagis. “I had a pretty good backstroke time for me.”
Swimmers have until Feb. 19 to complete competitions, so Georgagis will have at least one more opportunity to post times with the Section 5-AA meet Friday hosted by Elizabeth Forward.
She is certain of one of the two events she will swim, holding off her decision for the second event.
“I am definitely swimming the 100 breaststroke, and it’s between the 200 IM and butterfly,” said Georgagis. “I’ll probably (make the decision based) on the list and my times.
“We have a big section meet Friday. There will be a lot of people there. That will help me drop times.”
“I’m already going into the WPIALs with a faster time in the breaststroke,” added Georgagis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.