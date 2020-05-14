Today's weather forecast calls for mild, spring-like temperatures, and, true to form, accompanying rain showers.
(Which, by the way, are a lot better than snow showers.)
Today was also supposed to be a busy day in the home office of the Herald-Standard sports department with the likelihood of a few baseball and/or softball playoff games.
And, in my realm, the WPIAL Class AAA/AA Individual Track & Field Championships at Slippery Rock University.
I don't know how things go in most lives, but, in mine, the chances of inclement weather increase exponentially with the amount of chores I have outdoors.
So, with covering well over 50 of the area's finest runners, throwers and jumpers across the grounds of Milhalik-Thompson Stadium, traipsing from event to event, starting blocks to breaking the tape, the real chance of getting soaked would be present.
But, being the veteran track guy that I am, I most assuredly would've packed dry shoes and socks, all types of rain gear for myself and, most importantly, my camera and computers. Plus, a granola bar or two to keep the blood sugar up until my post-meet dinner.
Since the trip to Slippery Rock always takes longer than I think, I would've overcompensated and left way too early to beat the long line of traffic trying to make a left off the Interstate 79 exit towards Slippery Rock and secure a prime parking spot near the stadium. Plus, early entry allows time to stake my claim in the media tent, touch base with Connellsville Athletic Director Rich Evans, a member of the track steering committee, and map the locations claimed with a rainbow of tents by all the schools.
So, with my trusty "cheat sheet" in hand, a list of all the qualifiers, a full day of mayhem would ensue taking photos, interviewing athletes and trying to keep tabs with my cheat sheet.
Alas, no long drive, no taking photos in the rain, no wet feet, no medals, no nothing, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No watching Brownsville's Gionna Quarzo likely destroying the Class AA field, save younger sister JoJo, in the 3,200 as the senior attempted to lower the record she set last year. Or, the sisters joining Emma Seto and Ashton Reposky for a strong run at a top medal in the 3,200 relay.
Waynesburg Central's Taylor Shriver also had a record-breaking performance in 2019, winning gold by topping the height set by former Lady Raider great Marissa Kalsey.
Maybe this was the year Brownville's Aniya Tarpley found that extra inch or two for gold in the triple jump. Belle Vernon's Hannah Seitzinger was the reigning Class AA silver medalist in the 400, as was teammate Casey Weightman in the javelin.
There would have likely been Connellsville's Aden Bruich, back from playing junior hockey, seeking Class AAA gold in the shot put after winning silver last year, or Belle Vernon's Ryan Marek, denied the opportunity to win another hockey title with Ringgold, looking to improve upon his bronze medal finish in the discus.
Ahmad Hooper was only a couple steps shy of advancing to the 100 finals last year with Uniontown, and hoped to make up that very short distance this spring as a senior at Connellsville.
The list of returning medalists (with their finish and event) includes:
California's Makayla Boda (4, 300 intermediate hurdles; 6, 100 intermediate hurdles); Frazier's Skye Eicher (2, 100; 5, 200, although she is currently attending St. Francis, Pa., having graduated from high school early); Southmoreland's Makayla Slack (4, 100), Mercedes Smartnick (7, high jump), and Brandon Peterson (8, high jump); Brownsville's Gionna Quarzo (1, 3,200; 2, 1,600), Aniya Tarpley (2, triple jump), Jamilah Copeland (6, 200), and Nick Seto (6, triple jump); West Greene's Brooke Barner (6, 400); Waynesburg Central's Bree Echegary (7, high jump), Jules Fowler (4, long jump), Taylor Shriver (1, pole vault), and Avery McConville (8, discus); Belle Vernon's Hannah Seitzinger (2, 400) and Casey Weightman (2, javelin); Elizabeth Forward's Nick Hunnell (7, 110 high hurdles), Robert Hrabosky (6, 300 intermediate hurdles), Chase Whatton (5, javelin), and Stephen Frost (4, 800); and Yough's Josh O'Bradovich (3, high jump) and Hunter Breakiron (3, javelin).
I don't know. Maybe I'll pull out all the rain gear around lunchtime today and look for some athletic-type activity for some photos. The neighborhood has a rather active squirrel community, so I might be able to catch a couple chasing each other around in the neighbor's yard or sprinting across a telephone line.
