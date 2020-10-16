Matt Lucas notched a hat trick and Joey Lemansky, Harry Radcliffe and Nico Johns scored two goals apiece as Laurel Highlands defeated visiting Uniontown in a non-section boys soccer match at Mustang Field on Thursday night.
The Mustangs, who led 7-1 at halftime, improve to 7-6 overall while the Red Raiders fall to 0-5.
“It was a very good overall performance by our team,” LH coach Jerry Rogers said. “It was a non-section game so we used it to work on certain parts of our game, and our younger kids got some good experience tonight.”
Rogers was pleased to see a bigger crowd at his team’s final home match of the season.
“We had a decent turnout so that was nice to see,” Rogers said.
Also scoring goals for Laurel Highlands were Kolby Livinigston, Josh Proud, Manny Olivares and Carson Seaman. Zach Layton started as the Mustangs goalkeeper with Luke Simpson taking over 10 minutes into the second half.
Uniontown’s lone goal game on a penalty kick by Dalton Grimes.
The Mustangs, who are playoff bound after finishing 6-6 and in fourth place in Section 3-AAA, are back in action Saturday at Connellsville for a 3 p.m. match, then travel to Charleroi on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. contest to wrap up the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.