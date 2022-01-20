Three outstanding local athletes are among the 16 honorees to be enshrined in the 15th annual WPIAL Hall of Fame.
Connellsville’s John Lujack, Frazier’s Chad Salisbury and Mount Pleasant’s Bob Gorinski join 13 other athletes, coaches, teams, officials and contributors in the Class of 2022.
Lujack, the oldest living Heisman Trophy winner, won award in 1947 as quarterback at the University of Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish won three national championships during Lujack’s time at the university.
Lujack, who was selected in Heritage category, continued his career with the Chicago Bears, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 1950.
Lujack excelled in baseball, football, basketball and track & field, and was the class president and valedictorian at Connellsville. The World War II veteran is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Gorinski helped the Mount Pleasant baseball team win the 1970 WPIAL crown and was drafted 22nd overall by the Minnesota Twins in the same year. His selection by the Twins gave Gorinski the distinction of being the first WPIAL student-athlete picked in the first round of the MLB Draft.
Gorinski played 10 professional seasons, including one for the Twins.
He also excelled in football, rushing for 3,350 yards.
Salisbury excelled in three sports for the Commodores, throwing for over 4,500 yards and 44 touchdowns, scoring 1,700 points and batting .400 with 10 home runs. He earned All-State honors in football and baseball.
Salisbury played quarterback at New Mexico State and the University of Buffalo, and played eight seasons in the Arena Football League. He is currently the offensive coordinator at California University of Pa.
Ron Tyburski, a Monessen High School graduate, was selected as an official. Tyburski is one of the NCAA’s top officials and has worked 14 WPIAL championship games (6 basketball, 5 baseball, 3 football) and two PIAA basketball and one baseball championship.
Dion Bentley (Athlete, Penn Hills, track & field), Mallory Dietrich (Athlete, Oakland Catholic, swimming), Micah Mason (Athlete, Highlands, basketball), Jason Nolf (Athlete, Kittanning, wrestling), Brianne O’Rourke (Athlete, Oakland Catholic, basketball), Brian Simmons (Athlete, Peters Twp., baseball), Robert Kalp (Coach, Hempfield Area, softball), Chuck Tursky (Coach, Kiski Area/Burrell, wrestling), 1990 Aliquippa girls basketball team, 2011 Mars girls soccer team, Ruth Ann Burke (Contributor, Peters Twp.), and Sydney Willig (Courage, Norwin, soccer) are also part of the 2022 class.
