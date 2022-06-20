M&R Transit scored 10 runs in the final two innings Sunday afternoon for a 14-3 Fayette County Baseball League victory in five innings against ARH Industries.
The visitors scored twice in its first at-bat, but ARH Industries tied the game in the bottom of the inning.
M&R Transit (5-1) regained the lead with two runs in the top of the third inning.
M&R Transit pulled away with six runs in the top of the fourth inning and invoked the mercy rule with four more runs in the fifth inning.
Garrett Myers went the distance for the win, scattering three hits with seven strikeouts.
Nate Zimcosky led the visitors with a triple and two singles. Alex Gesk doubled in the victory.
M&R Transit received nine walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.